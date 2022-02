English Danish

According to S. 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, we announce that on 15 February 2022 Jyske Bank was informed that BRFholding A/S, business registration number (CVR) 13409730, Strandgade 52, 1401 Copenhagen K, on 15 February 2022 held 18,057,600 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in Jyske Bank A/S, equalling 26.17% of the total share capital.



Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

