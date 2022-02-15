TRU Staffing Partners Launches 11th Annual Scholarship Program to Empower the Next Generation of Privacy, Ediscovery, and Cybersecurity Leaders

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its TRU Scholarship Program for 2022. The scholarship program is aimed at future leaders in privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity looking to further their education.



“We are honored to be working with industry-leading organizations and the greater privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity communities to award scholarships to deserving individuals looking to level up their careers,” said Jared Coseglia, TRU Staffing Partners founder and CEO. “Our community of scholars is full of bright, creative, driven professionals who will lead the next phase of innovation in the fast-paced digital workplace.”

TRU is partnering with industry-leading organizations that share TRU’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, and are committed to providing no-cost training and education to qualified professionals in the privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity space.

Partners and scholarships include:

ACEDS, a division of The BARBRI Group: One CEDS certification package & two full eDEx, eDiscovery Executive Certificate Programs

Reveal: Ten full scholarships for Reveal’s online Reveal Review & Reveal AI certification courses

International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) : One CCPA Training Bundle

: iConect: Four scholarships for iCONECT Project Manager and Analytics Administer Certifications & accompanying prerequisites

Nuix North America, Inc. : One scholarship each for: Nuix Workstation Data Discovery Core & Specialist Nuix Workstation Forensic Practitioner Foundations & Core Nuix Discovery End User

: OpenText : Two scholarships to OpenText World 2022

: Paraben Corporation : Two scholarships for Mobile Fast Track 3-Day Training & Software License

: Privacy Ref : Two scholarships each for Privacy Program Management (CIPM) & U.S. Private-Sector Privacy (CIPP/US)



: Relativity :

Two scholarships each for beginners, intermediates, and experts – each including all-access passes to Relativity Fest, training sessions, and exams

:

For a complete list of all scholarships offered, to apply, or to become a scholarship partner, visit the TRU Scholarship Program web site.

Scholarship applications open today – apply here. Applications are due March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winners will be announced in April.

About the TRU Scholarship Program

The TRU Scholarship Program has been providing no-cost training and education for professionals in the privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity industries since 2011. In that time, the TRU Scholarship Program has awarded more than 250 scholarships, totaling more than $300,000 in free education, certifications, and seminar and conference attendance. If you are a technology company or educational organization that would like to become a scholarship partner, contact the TRU Scholarship Team at scholarship@trustaffingpartners.com.

Contact

TRU Scholarship Team

scholarship@trustaffingpartners.com

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189), an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro; #175) and first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter, as well as being recognized in 2019 as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

Contact

TRU Staffing Partners

+1 312 898 7131

marketing@trustaffingpartners.com