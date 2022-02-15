GlowTouch Marks 20th Anniversary of Operations

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, Kentucky, is celebrating its 20th year in business this month. From its inception, GlowTouch has grown into a global enterprise with seven contact center locations and thousands of agents who support clients in varying industries worldwide while cultivating its brand as The Uncommon BPOTM.

"It has been an exciting and remarkable journey from the company we were to the organization that we are becoming," said Vidya Ravichandran, President and Founder of GlowTouch. "There is an evolution in going from an owner-led business to one with more distributed leadership, and it has been a thrill to see people embrace opportunity and discover their best selves."

GlowTouch has helped a myriad of clients navigate the digital transformation, its contact center capabilities augmented by a seasoned staff of software engineers and app developers. This level of IT strength is among the uncommon factors that have shaped the company. As technology becomes more complex, so do customer issues and that has made the need for high-quality service as a key component of the overall user experience more pronounced.

The value of customer care is now entirely at the forefront, turning support from an operational cost into a business strategy that promotes customer retention and can increase revenue. This trend of emphasizing quality support accelerated when the pandemic and its associated restrictions hit, and online activity jumped dramatically. Since the onset of the pandemic, GlowTouch has added over a dozen new clients and opened new locations onshore, nearshore, and offshore.

"We have seen several things evolve in this industry. One is how the dynamic between businesses and customers has tilted in favor of the consumer," said Ravichandran. "It is why service has become so critical; retention is far more cost-effective than new customer acquisition. Second, the perception of outsourcing has shifted, gaining tactical value as businesses focus their primary energy on core products while taking on subject matter experts for other functions, including customer care."

Along with its business growth, GlowTouch operates the GT Foundation as the conduit for reaching into the communities where the company is located. Community involvement was part of the corporate DNA from the company's founding; doing well in business was to be the conduit for doing good in the surrounding communities. Recent initiatives include the purchase of ICU beds for a community hospital and the utilization of targeted impact sourcing programs to create career opportunities for underserved communities. One effort has led to the hiring of remote workers from some of the lowest-income counties in the U.S. Another program, SALUTE, addresses the career disruptions faced by military dependents due to frequent relocations by offering work that is portable.

Among the Foundation's ongoing initiatives are a school, a mega-kitchen, a STEM-based mentoring and entrepreneurship program, and more. The company has been recognized here and abroad for its growth, exports, and philanthropy, and anticipates the opening of new locations in the years ahead.

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Our 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with onshore contact centers in Louisville, Kentucky, and Miami, Florida; a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com. ###

Related Images











Image 1: GlowTouch 20th Anniversary logo





GlowTouch is celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2022.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment