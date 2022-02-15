Ad-Tech Startup Prizeout Partners with Digital Banking Platform Cheese to Give Customers More Purchasing Power

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), an innovative ad-tech company that works with businesses to turn withdrawals into a growth solution, announced the recent launch of their partnership with Cheese Financial Inc. (Cheese), a revolutionary digital banking and social cause platform primarily serving the Asian American and immigrant communities. While Prizeout currently has partners within multiple industries, including gaming, crypto, and the gig economy, Cheese is the first neobank to offer Prizeout to their customer base.



Cheese customers can now use Prizeout’s platform to withdraw funds in the form of digital gift cards to their favorite brands, many of which offer added value on top of the gift card amount. Gift cards are delivered instantly and cost the customer no transaction fees.

Recent trends indicate that customers are looking for more flexible withdrawal options from their banking partners. The Prizeout platform allows customers to maximize purchasing power for everyday expenses such as groceries, food delivery, and more. Prizeout provides an average of 11% more value on every withdrawal.

Cheese will also include Prizeout as a redemption option for their cash back program as part of this partnership. Currently, Cheese has partnered with 10,000 stores and brands in the U.S., letting their customers get cash back on their purchases. When using Prizeout to redeem, customers can make their cash back go further, earning them an even greater value.

“We’re excited to partner with Prizeout to offer our users more rewards and value when they use Cheese cards to make a purchase.” said Ken Lian, Cheese co-founder and CEO. “At Cheese, we always believe banking should be fair, easy, and rewarding, and our partnership with Prizeout definitely echoes and enhances the value we want to bring to our users.”

“Partnering with an innovative and forward-thinking company like Cheese as our first neobank was an easy decision.” said David Metz, CEO of Prizeout. “We’re proud to empower Cheese customers with greater financial possibilities and look forward to expanding our neobank presence to help even more consumers in the future.”

ABOUT PRIZEOUT

Founded in 2019, Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within the gaming, neobank, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure and curated experience. For more information about Prizeout, please visit https://prizeout.com/ .