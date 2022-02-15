Norton Rose Fulbright enhances corporate and M&A practice with new Houston partner

Houston, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that John Bakht, whose career is highlighted by senior in-house and private practice roles, has joined its corporate, M&A and securities team in Houston as a partner.

Bakht, who joins from Gray Reed, has more than 25 years of experience guiding clients through all types of transactional, commercial, compliance, operational and governance matters. He has negotiated and structured hundreds of domestic and international transactions, including complex mergers and acquisitions, stock and asset purchases, public and private securities offerings, financing transactions, joint ventures, master service agreements and technology licensing agreements.

Bakht represents a range of clients, including energy services and E&P companies, manufacturers, technology developers and other businesses spanning the tech, energy and industrial sectors.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“John is a fantastic lawyer who complements and supports our growth strategy for corporate M&A. We are excited to welcome him to our Houston office, where the firm has ­long been recognized as having a strong reputation serving clients.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, said:

“John has a thriving practice in which he oversees corporate transactions both in the US and globally. The growth of our M&A practice, including specifically in Houston, is a priority for the firm, and John’s business-minded approach will benefit our clients.”

Bakht, who held senior legal positions during his 13 years at Baker Hughes and, more recently, at CARBO and BJ Services, said:

“I am thrilled to join Norton Rose Fulbright because of its impressive global platform as well as its great cultural fit. I enjoyed my experiences collaborating with the firm’s lawyers when I worked in-house, and I look forward to being on this side helping clients.”

Licensed in Texas, Bakht received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

