eXp Realty Exceeds 75,000 Real Estate Agents

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global residential real estate company and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has exceeded 75,000 agents globally, representing an increase of 60% when compared to 46,745 agents in February 2021.



The milestone follows a successful start to 2022, with eXp Realty being named one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing were recognized on the Swanepoel Power 200 list as the No. 2 and No. 31 most powerful executives in the real estate industry, respectively. eXp Realty also opened brokerage operations in the Dominican Republic in February 2022, now operating in 19 countries.

“We are driven to continuously innovate our business model and enhance our agent value proposition, which ultimately delivers great service to homeowners and sellers,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Our agent-centric platform is the foundation of our success as the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the world.”

Following are some of the recent teams and agents who have joined eXp Realty in the second half of 2021 and early 2022:

Jennifer Grandjean in Portland, Oregon

Jennifer Grandjean and her 7-person team joined eXp Realty in July 2021. In 2021, the team closed 63 transactions for more than $25 million.

and her 7-person team joined eXp Realty in July 2021. In 2021, the team closed 63 transactions for more than $25 million. Clifford Blanquicet and the Blanq Real Estate Team in Charlotte, North Carolina

Clifford Blanquicet and the 16-person Blanq Real Estate Team joined eXp Commercial in August 2021. In 2021, the Blanq Real Estate Team closed $100 million in transactions.

Clifford Blanquicet and the 16-person Blanq Real Estate Team joined eXp Commercial in August 2021. In 2021, the Blanq Real Estate Team closed $100 million in transactions. Scott and Sean Bautista in Seattle

Scott and Sean Bautista brought their 12-person team to eXp Realty in September 2021. In 2021, their team closed 139 transactions for $99,457,000 in sales.

brought their 12-person team to eXp Realty in September 2021. In 2021, their team closed 139 transactions for $99,457,000 in sales. Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Scottsdale, Arizona

Arie Luyendyk Jr., a former race-car driver who starred in season 22 of The Bachelor, joined eXp Realty in September 2021. He closed 13 transactions for $20,904,000 in 2021.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., a former race-car driver who starred in season 22 of The Bachelor, joined eXp Realty in September 2021. He closed 13 transactions for $20,904,000 in 2021. Dimitrios Kalogeropoulos in Ottawa, Canada

Dimitrios Kalogeropoulos and the 7-person Agent DK Team joined eXp Realty in December 2021, after 10 years at Royal LePage. In 2021, the team closed 250 transactions for $170 million.

Dimitrios Kalogeropoulos and the 7-person Agent DK Team joined eXp Realty in December 2021, after 10 years at Royal LePage. In 2021, the team closed 250 transactions for $170 million. Marbel Lugo in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Marbel Lugo joined eXp Realty in February 2021 as broker of record for the Dominican Republic. She is a pioneer in the Dominican Republic real estate industry as a Board member of the Association of Real Estate Agents, author, and the first real estate coach in the country.

