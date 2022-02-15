COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights of 2021's Fourth Quarter

Generated free cash flow from operations of $105 million in the quarter and $262 million for the year.

Generated free cash flow including acquisition and divestiture activity of $204 million in the quarter and $343 million for the year.

Paid down $190 million of debt in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAX increased 41% to $297 million.

Operating cash flow (excluding working capital changes) increased 62% to $250 million or $0.90 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter capital spending was $140 million for drilling and completion activities and $39 million for acquisition activities.

Production increased 12% to 1,348 MMcfe per day (99% natural gas).

Revenues, after realized hedging losses, were $380 million, 37% higher than 2020's fourth quarter.

Adjusted net income to common stockholders was $99 million for the quarter or $0.37 per diluted share.





Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $379.9 million (inclusive of realized hedging losses of $275.5 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the fourth quarter was $249.8 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $356.0 million ($1.30 per diluted share). Net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $469.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management and a $162.2 million loss on the sale of the Company's Bakken assets. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $98.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the fourth quarter was $0.67 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.28 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.21 for lease operating costs, $0.10 for production and other taxes and $0.08 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.65 per Mcfe in the third quarter of 2021 and $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 87% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 78% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $1.4 billion (inclusive of realized hedging losses of $419.9 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) was $908.2 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $259.2 million ($1.12 per share). The net loss during the year included a pre-tax $140.9 million unrealized loss on the change in fair market value of the Company's hedging contracts, a $352.6 million loss on the early retirement of the Company's 9.75% and 7.50% senior notes and a $162.2 million loss on the sale of the Company's Bakken assets. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for 2021 was $303.0 million, or $1.16 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter Drilling Results

Comstock drilled nine (7.0 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the fourth quarter of 2021 which had an average lateral length of 11,163 feet. The Company also participated in an additional nine (0.5 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the fourth quarter of 2021. Comstock turned 27 (8.6 net) wells to sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 and currently expects to turn an additional 13 (8.1 net) wells to sales in the first quarter of 2022.

Since its last operational update in November 2021, Comstock has turned 16 (12.2 net) new operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 23 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 10,508 feet.

Included in the wells completed in the fourth quarter were the Company's first 15,000 foot lateral Haynesville shale wells. The Talley 32-29-20 #1 and Talley 32-29-20 #2 were drilled to a total measured depth of 26,848 feet and 27,357 feet, respectively, with completed lateral lengths of 14,685 feet and 15,155 feet, respectively. These wells had initial production rates of 41 and 48 MMcf per day.

2022 Drilling Budget

The Company currently plans to spend approximately $750 million to $800 million in 2022 on drilling and completion activities primarily focused on the continued development of its Haynesville/Bossier shale properties, which includes $60 million to $65 million on infrastructure, workovers and other development costs. Under its current operating plan, Comstock expects to drill 67 (52.1 net) and complete 69 (56.0 net) operated horizontal wells utilizing five to seven rigs during 2022. Comstock also expects to spend an additional $8 million to $12 million on leasing activities in 2022.

The program will be funded entirely through operating cash flow and the Company is expected to generate substantial free cash flow in 2022 which it will use to retire debt and initiate a return of capital program once the Company reaches its leverage target.

Other Matters

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 641,985 $ 261,424 $ 1,775,768 $ 809,399 Oil sales 13,391 13,347 74,962 48,796 Total oil and gas sales 655,376 274,771 1,850,730 858,195 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 12,673 9,199 49,141 36,967 Gathering and transportation 34,344 29,159 130,940 106,582 Lease operating 26,317 23,342 103,467 102,452 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,075 104,284 469,388 417,112 General and administrative 10,991 6,049 34,943 32,040 Exploration — — — 27 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 162,170 (1 ) 162,077 (17 ) Total operating expenses 356,570 172,032 949,956 695,163 Operating income 298,806 102,739 900,774 163,032 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments 195,378 81,929 (560,648 ) 9,951 Other income (expense) (372 ) 287 636 1,080 Interest expense (47,840 ) (66,065 ) (218,485 ) (234,829 ) Loss on early retirement of debt — — (352,599 ) (861 ) Total other income (expenses) 147,166 16,151 (1,131,096 ) (224,659 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 445,972 118,890 (230,322 ) (61,627 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (85,571 ) (36,967 ) (11,403 ) 9,210 Net income (loss) 360,401 81,923 (241,725 ) (52,417 ) Preferred stock dividends and accretion (4,411 ) (4,400 ) (17,500 ) (30,996 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 355,990 $ 77,523 $ (259,225 ) $ (83,413 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.53 $ 0.34 $ (1.12 ) $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.30 $ (1.12 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 231,972 231,377 231,633 215,194 Diluted 276,713 275,127 231,633 215,194

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

As of December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,663 $ 30,272 Accounts receivable 267,738 145,786 Derivative financial instruments 5,258 8,913 Other current assets 15,077 14,839 Total current assets 318,736 199,810 Property and equipment, net 4,007,146 4,084,550 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Derivative financial instruments — 661 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,450 3,025 Other assets — 40 $ 4,668,229 $ 4,623,983 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 314,569 $ 259,284 Accrued costs 135,026 133,019 Operating leases 2,444 2,284 Derivative financial instruments 181,945 47,005 Total current liabilities 633,984 441,592 Long-term debt 2,615,235 2,517,149 Deferred income taxes 197,417 200,583 Derivative financial instruments 4,042 2,364 Long-term operating leases 4,075 740 Asset retirement obligation 25,673 19,290 Other non-current liabilities 24 492 Total liabilities 3,480,450 3,182,210 Mezzanine Equity: Preferred stock 175,000 175,000 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 116,462 116,206 Additional paid-in capital 1,100,359 1,095,384 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (204,042 ) 55,183 Total stockholders' equity 1,012,779 1,266,773 $ 4,668,229 $ 4,623,983

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gas production (MMcf) 123,002 109,013 489,274 450,836 Oil production (Mbbls) 176 340 1,210 1,508 Total production (MMcfe) 124,060 111,052 496,534 459,883 Natural gas sales $ 641,985 $ 261,424 $ 1,775,768 $ 809,399 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) (272,891 ) 240 (411,798 ) 122,036 Total natural gas including hedging 369,094 261,664 1,363,970 931,435 Oil sales 13,391 13,347 74,962 48,796 Oil hedging settlements (1) (2,588 ) 1,767 (8,077 ) 12,849 Total oil including hedging 10,803 15,114 66,885 61,645 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 379,897 $ 276,778 $ 1,430,855 $ 993,080 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 5.22 $ 2.40 $ 3.63 $ 1.80 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 3.00 $ 2.40 $ 2.79 $ 2.07 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 76.09 $ 39.27 $ 61.95 $ 32.36 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 61.38 $ 44.47 $ 55.28 $ 40.88 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 5.28 $ 2.47 $ 3.73 $ 1.87 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 3.06 $ 2.49 $ 2.88 $ 2.16 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 12,673 $ 9,199 $ 49,141 $ 36,967 Gathering and transportation 34,344 29,159 130,940 106,582 Lease operating 26,317 23,342 103,467 102,452 Cash general and administrative (2) 9,484 4,319 28,145 25,576 Total production costs $ 82,818 $ 66,019 $ 311,693 $ 271,577 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.28 0.26 0.26 0.23 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.22 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.08 0.04 0.06 0.06 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.59 Unhedged operating margin 87 % 76 % 83 % 68 % Hedged operating margin 78 % 76 % 78 % 73 % Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Proved property acquisitions $ 21,781 $ — $ 21,781 $ — Unproved property acquisitions 17,222 6,492 35,871 7,949 Total oil and gas properties acquisitions $ 39,003 $ 6,492 $ 57,652 $ 7,949 Exploration and Development: Development leasehold $ 6,159 $ 5,659 $ 12,953 $ 13,022 Exploratory drilling and completion 6,966 — 6,966 — Development drilling and completion 114,617 155,691 569,141 436,074 Other development costs 12,373 8,480 39,168 34,572 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 140,115 $ 169,830 $ 628,228 $ 483,668





(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 355,990 $ 77,523 $ (259,225 ) $ (83,413 ) Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (469,830 ) (80,158 ) 140,934 124,545 Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in

acquisition to fair value 2,659 5,811 12,621 22,112 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 162,170 (1 ) 162,077 (17 ) Loss on early retirement of debt — — 352,599 861 Non-cash accretion from adjusting preferred stock issued in

acquisition to fair value — — — 5,417 Impairment of unevaluated oil and gas properties — — — 27 Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes 47,777 31,408 (106,000 ) (19,930 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 98,766 $ 34,583 $ 303,006 $ 49,602 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2) $ 0.37 $ 0.14 $ 1.16 $ 0.23 Diluted shares outstanding 276,713 275,127 275,663 278,554





ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ 360,401 $ 81,923 $ (241,725 ) $ (52,417 ) Interest expense (3) 46,811 66,301 218,322 235,218 Income taxes 85,571 36,967 11,403 (9,210 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 110,075 104,284 469,388 417,112 Exploration — — — 27 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (469,830 ) (80,158 ) 140,934 124,545 Stock-based compensation 1,508 1,730 6,799 6,464 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 352,599 861 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 162,170 (1 ) 162,077 (17 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAX (4) $ 296,706 $ 211,046 $ 1,119,797 $ 722,583





(1) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Includes realized gains or losses from interest rate derivative financial instruments.

(4) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING CASH FLOW (1): Net income (loss) $ 360,401 $ 81,923 $ (241,725 ) $ (52,417 ) Reconciling items: Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (469,830 ) (80,158 ) 140,934 124,545 Deferred income taxes (benefit) 81,377 37,034 (3,565 ) (9,409 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,075 104,284 469,388 417,112 Loss on early retirement of debt — — 352,599 861 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,116 9,807 21,703 34,038 Stock-based compensation 1,508 1,730 6,799 6,464 Exploration — — — 27 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 162,170 (1 ) 162,077 (17 ) Operating cash flow $ 249,817 $ 154,619 $ 908,210 $ 521,204 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (24,573 ) (44,827 ) (121,952 ) 34,555 (Increase) decrease in other current assets (2,883 ) (1,272 ) (2,033 ) 7,019 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,091 77,226 74,780 12,923 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 240,452 $ 185,746 $ 859,005 $ 575,701





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 FREE CASH FLOW (2): Operating cash flow $ 249,817 $ 154,619 $ 908,210 $ 521,204 Less: Exploration and development capital expenditures (140,115 ) (169,830 ) (628,228 ) (483,668 ) Preferred dividends (4,411 ) (4,400 ) (17,500 ) (25,580 ) Free cash flow from operations $ 105,291 $ (19,611 ) $ 262,482 $ 11,956 Acquisition of oil and gas properties (39,003 ) (6,492 ) (57,652 ) (7,949 ) Proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties 138,099 — 138,099 — Free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity $ 204,387 $ (26,103 ) $ 342,929 $ 4,007





(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions and proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties.