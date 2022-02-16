Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable sanitary napkins market reached a value of US$ 1366.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4615.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A sanitary napkin is an absorbent item used by a woman during her menstruation. They are either made of non-biodegradable cellulosic fiber and plastics or biodegradable materials such as banana fibre, bamboo corn, organic cotton etc. that do not contain any synthetic or chemical-based raw materials



The use of hazardous chemicals and raw materials in ordinary sanitary napkins has propelled the interest of female population towards the use of biodegradable sanitary napkins. Increasing awareness to protect the environment is also driving the adoption of biodegradable raw materials in sanitary pads. Factors such as increasing population of working women, growing awareness about female hygiene, and increasing health issues such as skin irritation and rashes are also contributing to the growth of the biodegradable sanitary napkins market across the globe. Non-biodegradable sanitary napkins use chemicals like dioxins, furans, chlorines and fragrances which causes skin problems and create a negative impact on the environment.

On the other hand, biodegradable sanitary napkins use materials such as banana fiber, corn starch, water hyacinth, organic cotton, etc. which are comfortable, hygienic, cost-effective, and has a good capacity to absorb blood adequately. Some of the other factors driving this market include increasing awareness levels, government schemes and programmes, improving distribution networks, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material type and distribution channel

Breakup by Material Type

Bamboo-Corn

Cotton

Banana Fibre

Others

Cotton currently dominates the market, holding the largest share

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Organic Stores

Pharmacies

Online Others

Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets currently hold the largest share

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

Latin America

Middle east and Africa

Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the major share

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry

Companies Mentioned

NatraTouch

Carmesi

Shezhen BINBING Paper Co., Ltd.

Maxim Hygiene

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Corman

Clementine

COHITECH

Cotton High Tech

Heyday

Saathi

Sakhi

Anandi

