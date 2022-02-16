Massey Ferguson S Series Offers Straightforward Dependability with Next Level Comfort and Performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, ushered in a new era of straightforward dependability and farmer-focused technology with the North American launch of the Massey Ferguson S Series Tractors. Composed of four series — the MF 5S, MF 6S, MF 7S and MF 8S Series — this versatile tractor lineup combines cutting-edge features with Massey Ferguson’s proven reliability for a cost-effective, farmer-driven equipment solution.



Massey Ferguson will debut the full MF S Series lineup, together for the first time, at booth 7823 during the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, February 16-19.

“Every farming operation is unique, but being ‘Born to Farm’ is what connects everyone in the ag industry,” said Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America. “As an ag manufacturer, Massey Ferguson is dedicated to providing the straightforward, dependable tools farmers need to not only get the job done, but to do it better and faster than the generation before. Our new S Series lineup is the culmination of decades of farmer-focused research to provide our most comfortable, most productive and most user-friendly machines for today’s producer.”

Ranging from 115 HP up to 305 HP, the MF S Series provides the straightforward dependability producers have come to expect from the Massey Ferguson brand, with new levels of comfort and performance that go above and beyond previous offerings. User-friendly design features and advanced technology combine to reduce inefficiencies, increase comfort and maximize productivity in a wide range of applications. Each S Series model offers multiple horsepower options, ensuring the right output capabilities for each unique operation.

The MF S Series includes:

MF 8S Series — from 205 HP to 305 HP

This award-winning tractor series provides the ultimate comfort, efficiency and protection. Featuring the unique MF Protect-U design, a 9.4-inch gap between the engine and cab that reduces noise and vibration, the MF 8S Series offers tremendous visibility and one of the quietest cabs on the market. The 7.4-liter Tier 4 Final AGCO Power™ engine and Dyna-VT™ transmission deliver performance and stability.

Power is paired with cutting-edge technology. The new Datatronic 5 terminal integrates all technology in one convenient, easy-to-use setup. Producers can quickly and easily change setups on hydraulics, transmission and engine for a more efficient operation. A new ergonomic armrest with customizable MultiPad lever and E/H multifunction joystick put all major tractor functions at the operator’s fingertips for effortless control.

The MF 8S Series is also available with Massey Ferguson’s suite of smart farming technologies. This includes the MF Guide, which reduces overlap and can save up to 12% fuel in field operations. MF Section Guide and MF Rate Control minimize skips and wasted product for optimal efficiency. MF TaskDoc® Pro makes it easy to share job records for increased productivity, and MF Connect allows for remote decision making for maximum profitability.

MF 7S Series — from 155 HP to 210 HP

The versatile MF 7S Series is designed to deliver comfort with straightforward dependability for high performance in a wide range of applications. This model features a 6.6-liter Tier 4 Final AGCO Power engine and choice of Dyna-6 or Dyna-VT transmission. The Dyna-6 transmission offers 25 or 31 mph operating speeds and 24 forward and reverse settings for optimum fuel efficiency. The Dyna-VT transmission is the company’s field-proven CVT system, which allows producers to select an exact speed without compromising engine RPM. Ample low-end torque and up to eight spool valves means producers can work faster with the toughest implements, while a 113.4-inch wheelbase and best-in-class axle suspension ensures optimal traction even in the most challenging applications.

In keeping with the overall S Series design, the MF 7S Series cab layout uses simple color coding on all controls for an intuitive operator experience. The Datatronic 5 terminal and MultiPad lever are available with deluxe trim. Both passive and active OptiRide™ mechanical cab suspension, available on all S Series models, delivers comfort for long workdays, and optional LED lighting offers unmatched nighttime visibility for tasks that extend into the evening.

MF 6S Series — from 145 HP to 180 HP

The concentrated power of the MF 6S Series maximizes operator versatility, offering the performance of a six-cylinder machine with the compact footprint of a four-cylinder tractor. The 4.9-liter, Tier 4 Final AGCO Power engine pairs with either the Dyna-6 or Dyna-VT transmission. The MF 6S Series provides a maximum lift capacity of 21,164 pounds, outstanding towing capacity and an increased gross vehicle weight up to 27,558 pounds to excel with heavy loads and demanding implements.

The MF 6S Series is available with fully integrated loader provisions and a factory-installed live third function with proportional command for added versatility in heavy-duty loading applications. Operators can also include the Datatronic 5 terminal and MultiPad lever with Deluxe trim for increased productivity.

MF 5S Series — from 115 HP to 145 HP

The MF 5S Series, the smallest S Series model, provides superior maneuverability and high-performance drivelines to tackle any challenge. Like all S Series models, the MF 5S Series features a streamlined hood, Massey Ferguson’s all-in-one aftertreatment system and lots of glass for improved visibility. A 4.4-liter Tier 4 Final AGCO Power engine delivers more power and torque with reduced fuel and DEF consumption. The choice of Dyna-6 or Dyna-4 transmission, Massey Ferguson’s semi-powershift transmission with 16 speeds, and optional auto-drive mean operators can choose the best option for their comfort and performance. A wide choice of hydraulic systems providing up to 15-29 gpm flow provides exceptional pressure, flow and response for superior loading in a wide range of applications.

"The MF S Series delivers on Massey Ferguson’s promise of straightforward dependability by providing the technology and features our customers need for high productivity without being overwhelming or over-designed," Parker said. "From horsepower to trim options, operators have a chance to select the features that fit their level of comfort for an ideal tractor that is ‘Born to Farm,’ just like them.”

Massey Ferguson is dedicated to offering innovative and intuitive technology that provides growers with the latest precision agriculture tools, which increases profitability and efficiency. For more information on the MF S Series lineup, visit www.masseyferguson.com or stop by AGCO Corporation's booth 7823 at the National Farm Machine Show.

