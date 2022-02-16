Two Six Technologies Achieves Record Results, Advances Strategic Expansion in its First Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company providing products and expertise to national security customers, celebrated its one-year anniversary and achieved outstanding growth in 2021.



The company increased its revenue by more than 50% year-over-year, expanded its contract portfolio to more than $600 million of available contract ceiling, and successfully grew its team to approximately 500 professionals working throughout the United States. Two Six Technologies’ suite of products, including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™ and TrustedKeep™, empowers this robust growth and ongoing rapid delivery in support of critical missions. Major highlights in 2021 also included strong organic growth, expansion of capabilities and customers, selective investments to strengthen its scalable growth platform, and a compelling strategic acquisition.

Announced in February 2021, Two Six Technologies was formed through the combination of IST Research and Two Six Labs, after both companies were acquired by an affiliate of global investment firm The Carlyle Group. In August 2021, Two Six Technologies acquired Trusted Concepts, a leading provider of software engineering, cyber, and advanced analytics solutions to customers in the Intelligence Community.

Two Six Technologies delivers technological superiority to its U.S. government customers through rapid, impact focused innovation. The company operates at the intersection of innovative technologies and mission impact, with a focus on great power competition and global humanitarian issues.

Two Six Technologies’ successes in the past year were recognized with numerous industry awards including the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s Tech 100, Best Workplaces for Commuters 2022, WashingtonExec’s Top 35 Execs to Watch in 2022, Silicon Review’s 50 Most Admired Companies of 2021, and a Deal of the Year award from ACG National Capital Corporate Growth Awards.

“In our outstanding first year, Two Six Technologies established a high-growth platform with a strategic focus, unique capabilities and an exceptional team that will drive even greater future success,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “We generated strong organic growth by delivering our innovative products and expertise to customers across the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. Most importantly, we continue to grow our team of passionate professionals who are deeply committed to missions of national security.”

Two Six Technologies has fully embraced a hybrid workforce, focusing on the health, safety, and productivity of all employees. The company, which offers competitive benefits and compelling career development opportunities, builds diverse teams that operate effectively in offices, laboratories, customer facilities, and remote locations across the country.

Two Six Technologies is actively hiring new staff for its world-class teams. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit twosixtech.com/careers/ . The company welcomes diverse and talented applicants from anywhere in the country.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex challenges in six focus areas: cyber and space operations, data science, information operations, microelectronics, nextgen communications, and intelligence and decision support.

The company offers a family of operationally deployed products including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™ and others. Major customers include DARPA, Department of State, U.S. Cyber Command, the Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security and the broader Department of Defense. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Two Six Technologies has approximately 500 employees and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.