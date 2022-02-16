The Oncology Institute Expands Florida Presence with Lakeland Clinic, Physician Dispensary

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, opened its 54th clinic location, and its sixth in Florida, in Lakeland on Monday. This expansion into Polk County comes on the heels of TOI’s recently launched Florida physician dispensary and blood transfusion program, allowing TOI patients convenient access to oral chemotherapeutics and clinic-based blood product transfusions.



“We are excited to bring our cutting-edge cancer care to the residents of Polk County,” shared Dr. Daniel Virnich, COO. “By expanding our footprint and service offerings, we are demonstrating our investment in the Florida market and elevating the standard of care in the communities we serve.”

Patients at the Lakeland, FL clinic, located at 4730 Exploration Avenue, will be treated by Dr. Syed Mahmood and Amber Madrid, NP with Dr. Kamal Sharma joining the practice in June 2022. They will benefit from the same comprehensive services offered at all TOI locations, including: in-house lab, outpatient transfusions, and a state-of-the-art website with scheduling and patient portal capabilities. With the opening of the Florida dispensary, TOI patients will also benefit from the convenience of this service.

“Drs. Mahmood and Sharma are well-respected for their experience, skill, and compassion,” added Dr. Virnich. “Their expertise will offer a huge benefit to patients in Polk County seeking hematology and oncology care.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.5 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced healthcare organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in 54 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

