Worldwide PET Bottle Industry to 2026 - Rising Adoption of PET as a Packaging Solution is Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PET Bottle Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the PET bottle market and it is poised to grow by $11.21 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period.

The report on the PET bottle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution and growth in the organized retail segment.



The PET bottle market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.This study identifies the rising consumption of bottled water as one of the prime reasons driving the PET bottle market growth during the next few years.



The report on PET bottle market covers the following areas:

PET bottle market sizing

PET bottle market forecast

PET bottle market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PET bottle market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Alpha Plastics Inc., BASF SE, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Captiva Co., Cospack America Corp., Graham Packaging Co., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., and Plastipak Holdings Inc. Also, the PET bottle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Alpha Plastics Inc.

BASF SE

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Berry Global Group Inc.

Captiva Co.

Cospack America Corp.

Graham Packaging Co.

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0d625