REE Automotive to Showcase P7 Platform for the First Time at Work Truck Week 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) will exhibit at Work Truck Week 2022, North America’s largest work truck event presented by NTEA, the Association for the Work Truck Industry. The event will mark REE’s debut of its fully-flat, modular P7 platform, which was announced at CES 2022.

REE’s P7 electric vehicle platform is fit for vehicle class 3-5, capable of supporting a payload of up to 8,800 pounds with all-wheel steering and drive.

REEcorners™ are designed for integration into full vehicles or platform. For fleet owners needing full vehicle solutions, REE offers future-proofed mission-specific designs with a global network of leading automotive partners. Upfitters and other manufacturers looking for full design freedom can also partner with REE for stripped chassis or chassis cabs for maximum dimensional flexibility for specialty equipment.

REE’s approach offers unmatched efficiencies for fleets, offering a low, fully-flat platform, and approximately 35% more cargo space for a given footprint, all with minimum Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and optimal ergonomic design for drivers.

REEcorner™ technology packs critical vehicle components in a single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which makes for simplified spare part inventories and helps to maintain a low TCO.

The P7 platform is based on specifications from one of the world's largest delivery companies.

Prototypes are currently in production at REE’s UK Engineering Center.

WHO: REE executives from the management, technology, and product teams will be available for media interviews. Members of the investor relations and business team will be available for meetings.

WHEN: March 9–11, 2022

WHERE: Indiana Convention Center: 100 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

REE Booth #4181

For more information, visit https://ree.auto/event/work-truck-week/.

Media Contact

Caroline Hutcheson

Head of Communications, REE Automotive

+12523142028

media@ree.auto

About REE Automotive

REE (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology leader whose mission is to empower companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from Class 1 through Class 6 – for any application and any target market. REE aims to serve as the underpinning on top of which EVs and AVs will be built and envisions a future where EVs and AVs will be ‘Powered by REE’.

REE’s revolutionary technology – the REEcorner™ – packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE uses x-by-wire technology to control each of the corners of the vehicles with full drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire.

REE’s EV platforms afford complete freedom of design, enabling auto-manufacturers, OEMs, delivery & logistic fleets, Mobility-as-a-Service providers and new mobility players to design mission-specific EVs and AVs based on their exact business requirements and significantly reduce their time-to-market, lower TCO and meet zero-carbon regulations.

Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, REE has an Engineering Center in the UK, as well as subsidiaries in Japan and Germany, and plans to open its U.S. headquarters and first Integration Center in Austin, Texas. REE’s unique CapEx-light manufacturing model leverages Tier-1 partners’ existing production lines; the company’s extensive partner ecosystem encompasses leading names including Hino Motors (truck arm of Toyota), Magna International, JB Poindexter, Navya and American Axle & Manufacturing to provide a full turnkey solution.

REE’s patented technology, together with its unique value proposition, position it to break new ground in e-Mobility. For more information visit https://www.ree.auto.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccbfb297-779c-4a27-aaa9-24af461db24a