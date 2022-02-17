Save Foods Attains NSF Certification for its Products

The NSF is a well-respected independent organization whose certification confers quality assurance

Miami, FL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that the Company’s products are now registered by NSF International, a leading global independent public health and safety organization.

Save Foods is committed to quality, compliance and safety and the NSF mark is an assurance that the Company's product range has been reviewed by a respected independent certification organization. Products with an NSF certification mark meet all standard requirements, and undergo testing and regular inspections to check they continue to comply with the standard. The mark confirms that a product has been impartially reviewed and that labeling and claims have been objectively verified.

Save Foods’ products were put through a rigorous evaluation process to achieve NSF Certification, involving a series of inspections and in-depth checks, to ensure the products currently fulfil certification requirements and will continue to do so in the future.

Dr Art Dawson, US Business Manager of Save Foods, and a former senior executive at leading multinational corporations in the industry, commented: "At Save Foods we are committed to quality and safety, and it is important to us that our customers have absolute confidence when using our products. In attaining NSF Certification, we have confirmed that our products and their benefits are verifiable by a third party."

Dr Dawson went on to say: "I have been in this industry for fifty years and I have seen how NSF Certification is valued by consumers, manufacturers, retailers and regulatory agencies worldwide and how it shows that our products comply with the strict standards and procedures of the NSF. We are proud of our NSF certification and believe it will benefit our operation and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to safety and to high standards”.



About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the Agri-Food Tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing, including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

About the NSF:

NSF International was founded in 1944 as the National Sanitation Foundation to help standardize sanitation and food safety at a time when the United States had no national sanitation standards. Today, NSF International is a global organization offering services in more than 170 countries. Around the world, NSF International represents technical excellence in public health and safety, and the NSF mark is a symbol of this expertise. The trusted NSF mark can be found on millions of consumer, commercial and industrial products.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss, among other things, that NSF certification will benefit our operation and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to safety and high standards. In addition, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to maintain NSF certification. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

