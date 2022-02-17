SWORD HEALTH APPOINTS VALENTINA LONGO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY (February 18, 2022)— SWORD Health™, the fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, today announced that Valentina Longo has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to welcome Valentina to the SWORD team. Her deep experience in operating in complex and highly regulated environments is going to be critically important to SWORD as we go through the next stages of hyper growth,” said CEO and founder of SWORD Health, Virgílio Bento.

Valentina joins SWORD Health after assuming a leadership position in the Financial Institutions Group at Cerberus, where she was responsible for advising, evaluating and managing the Firm’s investments in the Financial Services Industry, and identifying new investment opportunities. Prior to joining Cerberus in 2018, Valentina was the Chief Financial Officer of the Partner Card business of J.P.Morgan Chase, where she oversaw all key investment decisions for the business, including new partnership deals and marketing investments, and drove the business’s performance through acquisition, digitalization, loan repricing and efficiency initiatives. Valentina also served as an Executive Director in the Corporate Strategy Group of J.P.Morgan, where she focused on a variety of initiatives. She started her career at McKinsey & Company as an Engagement Manager in the Financial Institutions Group.

“SWORD’s mission deeply resonated with my personal experience and how important it is for a family to have access to high quality Physical Health care. I am thrilled to join this world class innovative company that is disrupting the health sector on a global level. I am looking forward to working with Virgilio and the rest of the organization, ” said Valentina Longo.

Valentina Longo graduated from Bocconi University in Milan and received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for SWORD Health. Since entering the market, SWORD has revolutionized MSK care with clinically validated and best-in-class solutions which are 100% supported by licensed physical therapists. With the announcement of its $163 million Series D fundraising in Q4 2021, SWORD has reached unicorn status since entering the market and is now valued at $2 billion dollars. As a testament of its leading market position, three out of four employers that conducted head-to-head evaluations among MSK solutions have selected SWORD as their preferred musculoskeletal care provider.

ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic, and post-surgical physical pain. It is the first digital solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically-proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. With the preventative care delivered through SWORD+, it is the industry's only end-to-end digital MSK solution. SWORD Health is working with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.