Portillo’s Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Thursday, March 10, 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it will be reporting fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 before the market opens.



A conference call and webcast are scheduled for 10:00 AM ET that same day. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-493-6780. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13727174.

The webcast will be available at www.portillos.com under the investors section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include restaurants in 70 locations across nine states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:

Fitzhugh Taylor of ICR

Investors@portillos.com

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com