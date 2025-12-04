Portillo’s Launches Season of Surprises Holiday Promotion Throughout December

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season in full swing, Portillo’s is spreading cheer and delicious deals to members of its loyalty program, Portillo’s Perks, with a variety of holiday promotions throughout the month. Portillo’s Season of Surprises will gift free menu items, discounted merchandise, personalized offers, and exclusive secret menu drops to help Perks members savor the season and make lasting holiday memories with Portillo’s unrivaled Chicago-style staples.

“When we launched the Portillo’s Perks loyalty program earlier this year, we set out to surprise and delight our guests with rewarding offers and experiences, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer for Portillo’s. “Now, as we near the end of the year, we are celebrating our loyal fans and the spirit of the holiday season with a full month of crave-worthy surprises.”

The Season of Surprises kicks off with a free small Candy Cane shake with a minimum $5 purchase through December 7, with more merry deals unfolding throughout the month. Portillo’s Perks members can view their current offers on the back of the Perks rewards card in their mobile wallet. They can also look for details via the email tied to their Portillo’s Perks account.

Not a member of Portillo’s Perks yet? No problem! Simply visit Portillos.com/perks to sign up and start unwrapping special perks and offers today. New members will also receive a free large French fry with their first order of $5 or more. Terms and exclusions apply*.

For more information, to find your nearest restaurant or place an order for delivery or takeout directly from Portillo’s, please visit Portillos.com.

*New Perks members only. Terms and exclusions apply. Limit 1. See Portillos.com/Perks for more offer details.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.



Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com