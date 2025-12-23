Portillo’s and DJ Moore Team Up to Give Chicago Football Fans the Ultimate Victory Meal

Available starting Dec. 23, the DJ Moore meal lets fans feast on Portillo’s like a pro athlete

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following one of the most exciting comebacks by Chicago’s beloved football team this past Saturday, Portillo’s is teaming up with DJ Moore – the famed wide receiver who made the game’s record-making and winning touchdown – to give fans the ultimate victory meal. Whether you are a football fanatic or just proud to call Chicago home, the DJ Moore meal brings the best of Portillo’s menu together to create a Chicago-style culinary touchdown.

"Just like Chicago's football team showed us this season, the best comebacks happen when you combine passion, grit, and the right fuel," said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer at Portillo's. "Chicago football fans – and ours – deserve a delicious made-to-order meal that celebrates both his incredible performance and our shared pride for greatness. The DJ Moore meal isn't just about great food, it’s about capturing the winning spirit that makes this city special.”

Available at all Portillo’s restaurants starting today, Dec. 23, the DJ Moore meal features the all-star’s favorite eats: Portillo’s famous Italian Beef Sandwich with sweet and hot peppers plus shredded cheddar cheese, along with small fries with regular cheese sauce and a small Coke.

For a limited time, guests can score the new DJ Moore meal when they order through Portillo’s restaurant kiosks, through the Portillo’s app or website (for pick-up orders only), and for delivery orders exclusively via Uber Eats.





Come back for Comeback Sauce

To further celebrate the record-breaking number of comebacks this season by Chicago’s legendary football team – including the history-making overtime win this weekend – Portillo's is launching a new dipping sauce in January. Aptly named the "Comeback Sauce," this creamy, tangy dipping sauce features black pepper, garlic and paprika.

“With our new Comeback Sauce, we're giving our guests another reason to celebrate this unforgettable season and come back to Portillo’s for unrivaled food. This new dipping sauce is the perfect complement to our crispy chicken tenders, crinkle cut fries, and golden onion rings, or as a topping on any sandwich,” added Lauer.

In honor of the comeback story of the 2025-26 football season, Portillo’s is giving members of its loyalty program, Portillo’s Perks, the chance to score a FREE Comeback Sauce with any purchase at participating Portillo’s locations in Illinois starting Jan. 5, while supplies last*. Portillo’s new Comeback Sauce will be available nationwide starting in late January.

Not a member of Portillo’s Perks yet? Get in the game by visiting Portillos.com/perks to sign up and start unwrapping special perks and offers today. New members will also receive a free large French fry with their first order of $5 or more. Terms and exclusions apply**.

For more information on the limited-time DJ Moore Meal and new Comeback Sauce, find your nearest restaurant or place an order for delivery or takeout directly from Portillo’s, please visit Portillos.com.



*Eligible Perks members only. Prior to expiration, get 1 free Comeback sauce with any purchase (no add-ons). Limit 1 per account. If redeeming online, offer only valid through portillos.com or Portillo's app. Not valid on third party delivery sites. Cannot be combined with other offers. Additional exclusions apply – see www.portillos.com/perks-terms/. Valid 1/5-1/8/2026.

**New Perks members only. Terms and exclusions apply. Limit 1. See Portillos.com/Perks for more offer details.

