Pretzelmaker® Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 30 Cent Lemonade

Leading Pretzel Brand Commemorates Milestone with a Dough-Saving Deal

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, home of the Original Pretzel Bites, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a sweet deal, 30 cent lemonade. From February 21 through February 23, fans who purchase an order of regular Pretzel Bites in-store or online with the code 30YEARS can sip on 30 cent lemonade. Guests can go the classic route with an Original Lemonade or indulge in a fruitier option with either the Strawberry Lemonade or Raspberry Lemonade.

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker has been rolling out fresh-baked, handcrafted pretzels and fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade around the globe. Known for inventing Pretzel Bites and the Pretzel Dog, the chain is committed to the freshest products and ingredients.

“We are so grateful for the support our guests have shown us over the last 30 years and we thought it was only fitting to roll out a special thank you offer that pairs perfectly together—our salted Pretzel Bites and a fresh-squeezed lemonade,” said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Since our inception, we have been focused on providing an unparalleled guest experience centered around product innovation. From the Original Salted Pretzel Bites to the next-level flavor combinations we offer as limited time specials, we will continue to add new twists to our menu in the years to come.”

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Pretzelmaker ®

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked, hand-rolled soft pretzel products, dipping sauces, and beverages. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Dog, Mini Pretzel Dogs, and the portable Pretzel Bites. Following integration in 2010, the Pretzelmaker® brand now also includes Pretzel Time®. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. Pretzelmaker has recently introduced a new twist to the brand, the Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker® concept. The menu offers breakfast sandwiches on pretzel buns, Cinnamon Toast Pretzel Sticks, Pretzel Flatbread Pizzas, and Pepperoni Pretzel Rolls in addition to its fresh hand-rolled Pretzels, Pretzel Bites, Pretzel Dogs and all-natural lemonades and smoothies. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509