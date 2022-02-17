Viva Gold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 17th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Gold Corp. TSX-Venture: "VAU"; OTCQB: "VAUCF" focused on gold exploration and development today announced that James Hesketh, President and CEO will present live at Virtual InvestorConferences.com on February 17th, 2022.

Recent Company Highlights

Viva announced an updated NI43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Tonopah gold project (“Tonopah”), located near Tonopah, Nevada, on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend. The new resource estimate is based on the addition of 19 new drillholes completed in 2020 and 2021, updated geologic modelling and statistical analysis. Total pit constrained measured and indicated gold resource increased 21% over prior estimates to 394,000 ounces with an additional inferred resource of 206,000 ounces, a 14% increase. Our 2020 and 2021 drill programs added 68,000 ounces of measured and indicated and 25,000 ounces of inferred resource at a cost of US$12.25/ounce.

About Viva Gold:

Viva Gold Corp holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position consisting of approximately 10,500 acres on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in western Nevada, 30 kilometers south-east of the World class Round Mountain mine. The project has a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 394,000 ounces at a gold grade of 0.78 grams/tonne and 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. Viva is advancing the project towards feasibility and permitting.

Viva is committed to Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance (“ESG”) of its business. We realize these issues are also important to investors. We strive to operate in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Viva made significant progress in 2021 in working with its regulators to advance the environmental and social baseline study efforts required to support future Mining Plan of Operations review under the National Environmental Policy Act for the Project, and other Nevada State environmental permitting requirements. These efforts demonstrate our focus and commitment to de-risk and add value as detailed in our December 7, 2021 press release.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange “VAU”, on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has a tight capital structure with 55.6 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the high-grade Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

