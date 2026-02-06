Lake Resources to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

SYDNEY, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE, OTC: LLKKF) (“Lake” or “the Company”) announces that David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lake will present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on 10 February 2026.

Mr. Dickson will be discussing the status of the Company and its flagship Kachi Project. Register for the event by clicking REGISTER HERE.

The Company will also be available for One-on-One investor meetings which can be scheduled by clicking Schedule One-on-One Meeting.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE, OTC:LLKKF)

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE, OTC:LLKKF) is a responsible lithium developer utilising state of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands – high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.