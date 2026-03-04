EverGen Infrastructure Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV: EVGN)(OTCQB: EVGIF), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on acquiring, developing, operating renewable natural gas (RNG), waste-to-energy, and related infrastructure projects today announced Chase Edgelow, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 5th, 2026.

DATE: March 5th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

Recent Company Highlights

Record RNG production achieved in every quarter of 2025





January 2026: Closed a $13.0 million FCC asset-level debt facility at Fraser Valley Biogas, aligning long-term financing with project cash flows and supporting balance sheet strengthening.

at Fraser Valley Biogas, aligning long-term financing with project cash flows and supporting balance sheet strengthening. January 2026: Closed the second tranche of the previously announced private placement at $0.60 per share , for ~$1.9 million in gross proceeds.

, for in gross proceeds. January 2026: 20-year FortisBC offtake now in effect: EverGen confirmed the new 20-year Biomethane Purchase Agreement between FortisBC and Fraser Valley Biogas for RNG produced at FVB, providing long-term contracted revenue.





About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

