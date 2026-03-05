Waste Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

FAIRFIELD, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Energy Corp. (OTCQB: WAST), a clean-energy company converting non-recyclable waste into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced that the Company’s CEO Scott Gallagher will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 5th, 2026

DATE: March 5th, 2026

TIME: 2:00pm (ET)

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

U.S. Border Clearance Achieved for Waste Conversion Platform

Waste Energy Corp successfully secured USMCA certification, allowing its patent-pending waste-to-energy conversion system to clear U.S. Customs and enter the United States. This milestone removes a key logistical barrier and enables the Company to proceed with installation of its first commercial system in Midland, Texas.

Engineering Team Mobilized for Midland Facility Build-Out

The Company has confirmed that its lead engineer was onsite in Midland, initiating the planned 90-day build-out and commissioning process for the first waste conversion facility. This phase marks the transition from equipment delivery to active facility construction and operational preparation.

Midland County Vendor Authorization Secured



Waste Energy Corp has been approved as an authorized vendor with Midland County, positioning the Company to work directly with the county in relation to waste tire feedstock supply. This relationship strengthens the Company’s ability to secure consistent local feedstock for its Midland facility.

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB: WAST) converts non-recyclable waste into domestic energy assets through its patent-pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology. The Company is developing an automated carbon credit issuance system that uses sensor data, video verification, and blockchain-based minting to produce carbon credits with verifiable, immutable provenance. Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company trading on the OTCQB. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties - including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and factors outside the Company's control - that may cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should review all risk factors and disclosures in the Company's SEC filings, including quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov, before making any investment decision.

Investor Contact Waste Energy Corp

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com