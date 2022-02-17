Digital Twin Consortium Announces Liaison with American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies. The goal is to accelerate the adoption and monetization of digital twins in the aerospace community.

Both have agreed to the following:

Collaborating on standards requirements

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Aligning work in Digital Twin Consortium horizontal domains for adoption within vertical environments and use cases, proof of concepts, and programs, including: Technology, terminology, and taxonomy Security and trustworthiness Conceptual, informational, structural, and behavioral models Enabling technologies such as simulation and AI Case study development from initial concept through operational analysis Open source for reference implementations



"We are excited about working with AIAA and its vast network of aerospace professionals," said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. "Through our collaboration, we will advance the use of digital twins in aerospace industries."

"AIAA is pleased to work with the Digital Twin Consortium," said Mat French, Chair of the AIAA Digital Engineering Integration Committee and Staff System Engineer and Architect at Northrop Grumman. "We bring our aerospace perspective to the Digital Twin Consortium and look forward to learning from other sectors."

Digital Twin Consortium and AIAA will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and more.

"AIAA members who are at the forefront of digital transformation in aerospace are sharing their insights with other AIAA members," commented Dan Dumbacher, AIAA Executive Director. "Our partnership with Digital Twin Consortium is a natural outcome of letting our members lead the way on innovative new content and programming."

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world's largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, and follow AIAA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

