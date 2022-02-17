Ushur Reports a Breakout Year in Customer Experience Automation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced it has surpassed its company growth targets following the close of its fiscal year 2022, ending January 31, 2022.



“In true Ushur fashion, we had set ourselves very aggressive goals for 2021,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder, Ushur. “I am humbled by the fact that we not only reached but exceeded these goals across every metric. None of this would have been possible without the relentless belief of our customers in Ushur. As we continue to scale exponentially, a singular focus remains the driving force behind Ushur - earning and keeping the trust of our customers, who are some of the largest and most successful global enterprises.”

Ushur reported robust growth across its customer base, people, leadership and the adoption of its platform and solutions portfolio in FY21, including:

177% growth year-over-year in reported annual recurring revenue

164% net revenue retention rate - one of the highest in the industry

Customer base doubled, including three of the five largest healthcare organizations in the world

The number of end-users of the Ushur platform reached 1.5 million

Exponential growth in the adoption of its Customer Experience Automation™ platform, with 4.7 million Ushur micro-engagements™ executed in FY21

A near-threefold increase in the number of Ushur employees in the preceding 12 months.

“We are extremely proud of what Ushur has achieved in such a short time and under pandemic conditions,” said Robert Schwartz, Managing Partner at Third Point Ventures, investor and board member at Ushur. “In bringing groundbreaking solutions to improve customer experience across some of the most highly regulated industries, the team at Ushur has not only delivered on their promise of AI-powered transformation, they have given birth to an entirely new category of enterprise software. We are proud to be Ushur's partners and continue to be ardent supporters in this exciting journey.”

Ushur also reported that it has continued to expand its customer success organization and operations with key new offerings:

Ushur University is a learning and education platform that offers users the ability to get expertise on the Ushur platform and acquire their Ushur Certified Professional™ accreditation

Ushur Community is a platform for Ushur customers and partners to gather, share their knowledge, ask and answer questions and get the latest information about Ushur, its products, services and events.

“Ushur is a true partner in our digital transformation,” said Mike Simonds COO, Unum Group. “Their ability to rapidly prototype and automate customer journeys has provided Unum with a competitive edge, delighting our customers while allowing our employees to focus on higher-value work. As impressive as their technology is, the quality of the Ushur team may be what sets them apart. They truly care about our success.”

In 2021, Ushur launched the first-of-its-kind Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform – consolidating its suite of purpose-built, AI-powered and cloud-native products and solutions designed to intelligently automate customer journeys especially in highly regulated sectors such as insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services.

“The elegance and extensibility of Ushur's platform with its singular focus on transforming customer experience for Fortune 500 enterprises in some of the most highly regulated industries continue to be its significant differentiators,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, partner and CTO at 8VC. “As early and passionate believers in Ushur’s leadership and its groundbreaking, AI-powered platform, we couldn’t have been happier to see Ushur reach these impressive milestones in such a short time.”

