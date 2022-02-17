Transcontinental Inc.’s Annual Shareholders Meeting to be Virtual

English French

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces that, as indicated in the notice of the annual meeting of shareholders dated January 11, 2022, the annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) will take place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (EST). Despite the announced deconfinement plan, the situation remains delicate. Out of concern for the health and safety of the participants and in order to reduce the risks in this regard, the Meeting will once again take place virtually .



Except for an amended notice of the Meeting date and record date filed on SEDAR to reflect the changes to the format of the Meeting, the management proxy circular dated January 11, 2022 (the Circular) and the accompanying proxy and voting instruction forms of the Corporation previously sent to shareholders will not be updated to reflect such changes.

Voting prior to the Meeting

It is strongly recommended that registered shareholders vote before the Meeting by using one of the methods described in the applicable proxy form and that non-registered shareholders vote by using one of the methods described in the applicable voting instruction form accompanying the notice of available proxy documents for the annual meeting of shareholders of Transcontinental Inc.

Participating and Voting at the Meeting

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxies may vote at appropriate times during the Meeting as follows:

Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/442033874. We recommend that you log in at least 30 minutes before the Meeting begins.



If you or your duly appointed proxyholder have a control number, click on “I have a control number”, then enter the control number (see below) and the password “tc2022” (case-sensitive).





If you do not have a control number, you can attend the Meeting as a guest only by clicking on “guest” and filling in the online form. Guests, including non-registered shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholders, may not vote or ask questions during the Meeting.



For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on your proxy form.

If you appoint a proxyholder other than the individuals named in the proxy form you received, you must return your completed proxy form to TSX Trust by mail, fax, email or online and you must also contact TSX Trust by filling out the online form available at https://www.tsxtrust.com/control-number-request or by calling 1 866 751-6315 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.) or 1 212 235-5754 (other countries) by 4:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on March 7, 2022 to correctly register your proxyholder so that TSX Trust can provide you with a 13-digit control number by email. The 13-digit proxyholder control number is different from the control number indicated in the proxy form. Without the 13-digit proxyholder control number, your proxyholder will only be able to attend the Meeting as a “guest” and will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting.

Non-registered shareholders (shares held by a bank, trust company, securities broker or other financial institution) wishing to vote at the virtual Meeting or appoint a third party to vote for them must appoint a proxyholder (by naming themselves as such or appointing a third party to replace them) by following the instructions provided in the Circular and the voting instruction form and by following the above procedure for obtaining a control number.

If you plan to attend the virtual Meeting, it is important that you be connected to the Internet at all times during the Meeting in order to participate and vote in a timely manner.

The Corporation believes that, while it has decided to hold the Meeting online only, it is still very important to allow shareholders to adequately participate. Shareholders or their proxyholders who have obtained a control number will have the opportunity to ask questions about the items on the agenda to essentially the same extent as in past years when they could attend the annual meeting in person.

Shareholders who experience technical difficulties during the login process or while the Meeting is being held should call 1 800 387‐0825.

Access to materials

All materials relevant to this Meeting are available on Transcontinental Inc.’s website (www.tc.tc) or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The link to the webcast of the Meeting will also be available for 30 days following the Meeting.

To view the official documents: https://www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/TCL/

