Goodfellow Inc. Announces the Appointment of Two New Directors

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Paule Têtu and Mr. Jim Hewitt to the Board of Directors.



“We are very pleased to welcome Paule and Jim to our Board of Directors. Their leadership skills and management experience will certainly strengthen the Board’s ability to support management as they continue taking the necessary steps to ensure Goodfellow remains a frontrunner in the distribution of value-added, specialty wood products,” said Douglas Goodfellow, Chairman of the Board.

Ms. Têtu holds a degree in forest engineering from the Université Laval and a master’s degree from the University of Georgia, USA. She is recognized for her expertise in strategic planning, concertation, communications, governance and project management. From 2012 to 2015, Ms. Têtu was Assistant Vice-Rector for Research and Creation at Laval University. In 2011 and 2012, Paule was responsible for strategic partnerships at FPInnovations (a private R&D institute supporting the Canadian forest sector). Between 2005 and 2008, she was Associate Deputy Minister of the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et de la Faune du Québec (Québec’s Department of Natural Resources and Wildlife). Previously, Ms. Têtu occupied the positions of Vice-President – Sustainable Development of Kruger Forestry Products, Director – Membership and Communications of the National Institute for Forest Products Innovation and Director - Communications and Public Affairs of the Quebec Forest Industries Association. Paule currently serves on the boards of Solifor and Les Amis du Mont-Sainte-Anne. She has previously served on the Boards of Kruger Specialty Papers, Génome Québec and the Ordre des ingénieurs forestiers du Québec. In the context of the festivities surrounding the 400th anniversary of Québec City in 2008, the Conseil du statut de la femme recognized Ms. Têtu amongst 400 women having significantly contributed to the development of Quebec society.

Mr. Hewitt is the Chairman and CEO of Hewitt Group Inc. and of the Hewitt Foundation following the sale of Hewitt Equipment Limited, the Caterpillar dealer for Québec, Labrador West and the Maritimes. Throughout his career, Jim has been active in both industry and community affairs. He has been a Board member of the Association de Construction de Montréal et Québec (ACMQ), the Canadian Construction Association (ACC) and the Montréal Board of Trade. He is a Past President of the Canadian Association of Equipment Distributors and served on the Board and as a Vice President on the Executive of the Associated Equipment Distributors in the United States. For many years, he was on the Board and the Executive of the Conseil du Patronat du Québec (CPQ) and as its Chairman from 1994 to 1997. Jim currently serves on the boards of the Québec Veterans Foundation and the Thousand Island Boat Museum. In 2012, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Government of Canada, a commemorative medal honouring significant contributions and achievements by Canadians.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.