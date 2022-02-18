Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2022 in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

English Danish





We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting 2022 of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S on Tuesday 15 March 2022 at 10.00 a.m. The Annual General Meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of physical attendance at the Company’s head office, Esplanaden 50, DK-1263 Copenhagen K or electronic participation via a virtual general meeting portal.

Contact person: Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel.: +45 33 63 36 07



