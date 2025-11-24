Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 to 21 November, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|138,065
|1,694,154,374
|17 November 2025
|680
|12,574.6618
|8,550,770
|18 November 2025
|800
|12,597.3875
|10,077,910
|19 November 2025
|720
|12,654.3333
|9,111,120
|20 November 2025
|850
|12,582.3176
|10,694,970
|21 November 2025
|800
|12,528.9250
|10,023,140
|Total 17-21 November 2025
|3,850
|48,457,910
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|51,446
|674,547,194
|Accumulated under the program
|141,915
|1,742,612,284
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|782,156
|9,694,356,901
|17 November 2025
|3,407
|12,540.8145
|42,726,555
|18 November 2025
|4,008
|12,562.7408
|50,351,465
|19 November 2025
|3,608
|12,633.7860
|45,582,700
|20 November 2025
|4,260
|12,542.8685
|53,432,620
|21 November 2025
|4,008
|12,492.4888
|50,069,895
|Total 17-21 November 2025
|19,291
|242,163,235
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,523
|12,553.1781
|31,671,668
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|291,505
|3,836,259,150
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|803,970
|9,968,191,804
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,915 A shares and 903,542 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.60% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 24 November, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
