Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 to 21 November, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 138,065 1,694,154,374 17 November 2025 680 12,574.6618 8,550,770 18 November 2025 800 12,597.3875 10,077,910 19 November 2025 720 12,654.3333 9,111,120 20 November 2025 850 12,582.3176 10,694,970 21 November 2025 800 12,528.9250 10,023,140 Total 17-21 November 2025 3,850 48,457,910 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 51,446 674,547,194 Accumulated under the program 141,915 1,742,612,284 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 782,156 9,694,356,901 17 November 2025 3,407 12,540.8145 42,726,555 18 November 2025 4,008 12,562.7408 50,351,465 19 November 2025 3,608 12,633.7860 45,582,700 20 November 2025 4,260 12,542.8685 53,432,620 21 November 2025 4,008 12,492.4888 50,069,895 Total 17-21 November 2025 19,291 242,163,235 Bought from the Foundation* 2,523 12,553.1781 31,671,668 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 291,505 3,836,259,150 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 803,970 9,968,191,804

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,915 A shares and 903,542 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 November, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484





Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1





Attachments