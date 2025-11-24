Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).          
           
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 to 21 November, 2025:                                                

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 138,065 1,694,154,374
17 November 202568012,574.66188,550,770
18 November 202580012,597.387510,077,910
19 November 202572012,654.33339,111,120
20 November 202585012,582.317610,694,970
21 November 202580012,528.925010,023,140
Total 17-21 November 20253,850 48,457,910
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 51,446 674,547,194
Accumulated under the program 141,915 1,742,612,284
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)782,156 9,694,356,901
17 November 20253,40712,540.814542,726,555
18 November 20254,00812,562.740850,351,465
19 November 20253,60812,633.786045,582,700
20 November 20254,26012,542.868553,432,620
21 November 20254,00812,492.488850,069,895
Total 17-21 November 202519,291 242,163,235
Bought from the Foundation*2,52312,553.178131,671,668
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)291,505 3,836,259,150
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)803,970 9,968,191,804

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,915 A shares and 903,542 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 November, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484


Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

