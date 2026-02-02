ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 26 to 30 January 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 166,066 2,085,614,919 26 January 2026 550 14,681.6727 8,074,920 27 January 2026 510 15,038.4902 7,669,630 28 January 2026 550 15,119.8000 8,315,890 29 January 2026 550 15,479.1636 8,513,540 30 January 2026 500 15,285.2000 7,642,600 Total 26-30 January 2026 2,660 40,216,580 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 78,257 1,057,766,409 Accumulated under the program 168,726 2,125,831,499 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 940,796 11,911,344,462 26 January 2026 2,756 14,778.8389 40,730,480 27 January 2026 2,555 15,103.2838 38,588,890 28 January 2026 2,756 15,199.9528 41,891,070 29 January 2026 2,756 15,586.1847 42,955,525 30 January 2026 2,505 15,391.5709 38,555,885 Total 26-30 January 2026 13,328 202,721,850 Bought from the Foundation* 1,745 15,210.2513 26,541,889 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 443,404 6,008,675,547 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 955,869 12,140,608,201

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 168,726 A shares and 1,067,071 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.81% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 February 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





