A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 26 to 30 January 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|166,066
|2,085,614,919
|26 January 2026
|550
|14,681.6727
|8,074,920
|27 January 2026
|510
|15,038.4902
|7,669,630
|28 January 2026
|550
|15,119.8000
|8,315,890
|29 January 2026
|550
|15,479.1636
|8,513,540
|30 January 2026
|500
|15,285.2000
|7,642,600
|Total 26-30 January 2026
|2,660
|40,216,580
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|78,257
|1,057,766,409
|Accumulated under the program
|168,726
|2,125,831,499
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|940,796
|11,911,344,462
|26 January 2026
|2,756
|14,778.8389
|40,730,480
|27 January 2026
|2,555
|15,103.2838
|38,588,890
|28 January 2026
|2,756
|15,199.9528
|41,891,070
|29 January 2026
|2,756
|15,586.1847
|42,955,525
|30 January 2026
|2,505
|15,391.5709
|38,555,885
|Total 26-30 January 2026
|13,328
|202,721,850
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,745
|15,210.2513
|26,541,889
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|443,404
|6,008,675,547
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|955,869
|12,140,608,201
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 168,726 A shares and 1,067,071 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.81% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 2 February 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
