Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).          
           
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 26 to 30 January 2026:                                          

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 166,066 2,085,614,919
26 January 202655014,681.67278,074,920
27 January 202651015,038.49027,669,630
28 January 202655015,119.80008,315,890
29 January 202655015,479.16368,513,540
30 January 202650015,285.20007,642,600
Total 26-30 January 20262,660 40,216,580
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 78,257 1,057,766,409
Accumulated under the program 168,726 2,125,831,499
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)940,796 11,911,344,462
26 January 20262,75614,778.838940,730,480
27 January 20262,55515,103.283838,588,890
28 January 20262,75615,199.952841,891,070
29 January 20262,75615,586.184742,955,525
30 January 20262,50515,391.570938,555,885
Total 26-30 January 202613,328 202,721,850
Bought from the Foundation*1,74515,210.251326,541,889
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)443,404 6,008,675,547
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)955,869 12,140,608,201

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 168,726 A shares and 1,067,071 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.81% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 February 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


