Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 12 to 16 January 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 160,161 1,996,815,139 12 January 2026 550 15,547.2364 8,550,980 13 January 2026 525 15,866.3238 8,329,820 14 January 2026 550 15,448.1636 8,496,490 15 January 2026 750 15,061.6000 11,296,200 16 January 2026 550 14,824.0364 8,153,220 Total 12-16 January 2026 2,925 44,826,710 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 72,617 973,576,759 Accumulated under the program 163,086 2,041,641,849 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 907,337 11,407,804,449 12 January 2026 2,756 15,651.9920 43,136,890 13 January 2026 2,631 15,943.0711 41,946,220 14 January 2026 2,756 15,523.6266 42,783,115 15 January 2026 3,758 15,040.1916 56,521,040 16 January 2026 2,756 14,824.4104 40,856,075 Total 12-16 January 2026 14,657 225,243,340 Bought from the Foundation* 1,919 15,367.4837 29,490,201 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 411,448 5,530,605,336 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 923,913 11,662,537,990

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 163,086 A shares and 1,035,444 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.57% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 19 January 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





