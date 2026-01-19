Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).          
                 
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 12 to 16 January 2026:                                          

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 160,161 1,996,815,139
12 January 202655015,547.23648,550,980
13 January 202652515,866.32388,329,820
14 January 202655015,448.16368,496,490
15 January 202675015,061.600011,296,200
16 January 202655014,824.03648,153,220
Total 12-16 January 20262,925 44,826,710
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 72,617 973,576,759
Accumulated under the program 163,086 2,041,641,849
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)907,337 11,407,804,449
12 January 20262,75615,651.992043,136,890
13 January 20262,63115,943.071141,946,220
14 January 20262,75615,523.626642,783,115
15 January 20263,75815,040.191656,521,040
16 January 20262,75614,824.410440,856,075
Total 12-16 January 202614,657 225,243,340
Bought from the Foundation*1,91915,367.483729,490,201
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)411,448 5,530,605,336
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)923,913 11,662,537,990

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 163,086 A shares and 1,035,444 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.57% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 January 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 3 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 3 2026

