ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 12 to 16 January 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|160,161
|1,996,815,139
|12 January 2026
|550
|15,547.2364
|8,550,980
|13 January 2026
|525
|15,866.3238
|8,329,820
|14 January 2026
|550
|15,448.1636
|8,496,490
|15 January 2026
|750
|15,061.6000
|11,296,200
|16 January 2026
|550
|14,824.0364
|8,153,220
|Total 12-16 January 2026
|2,925
|44,826,710
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|72,617
|973,576,759
|Accumulated under the program
|163,086
|2,041,641,849
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|907,337
|11,407,804,449
|12 January 2026
|2,756
|15,651.9920
|43,136,890
|13 January 2026
|2,631
|15,943.0711
|41,946,220
|14 January 2026
|2,756
|15,523.6266
|42,783,115
|15 January 2026
|3,758
|15,040.1916
|56,521,040
|16 January 2026
|2,756
|14,824.4104
|40,856,075
|Total 12-16 January 2026
|14,657
|225,243,340
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,919
|15,367.4837
|29,490,201
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|411,448
|5,530,605,336
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|923,913
|11,662,537,990
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 163,086 A shares and 1,035,444 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.57% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 19 January 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 3 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 3 2026