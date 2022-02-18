US Cancer Antibodies Market 2028

Delhi, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Cancer Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Patent & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

US Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > US$ 85 Billion by 2028

US Cancer Antibodies Market To Witness More Than 200% Absolute Growth

Current & Future market Projections by Drugs & Therapeutic Class

Clinical Trials Insight On by Company, Indication, Patient Segment and Phase

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Dominating The Antibodies Sales: > 15 Billion In 2021

Insight on FDA Approved 61 Cancer Antibodies Available in US Market

Price, Dosage, Patent and Sales Insight on Cancer Antibodies Available In Market

US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity Insight

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-us-cancer-antibodies-market

For decades, chemotherapy has remained the hallmark for cancer treatment. These drugs target the rapidly dividing cells, including cancer and certain normal tissues. As a result, these drugs are associated with toxicities which hamper the quality of life of patients. The increasing prevalence of cancer and high demand of cancer therapies has propelled the research and development activities in this sector. This has led to advent of targeted cancer therapies which have substantially changed the management of cancer. These include drugs that target driver mutations, those that target presumed important molecules in cancer cell proliferation and survival, and those that inhibit immune checkpoint molecules.

Therapeutic antibodies represent one of the most promising drug classes in development. Since the approval of 1st antibody in 1986, the market has been flourishing with several monoclonal antibodies till now. Current antibody drugs have increasingly fewer adverse effects due to their high specificity and selectivity towards target cell. As a result, therapeutic antibodies have become the predominant class of new drugs developed in recent years. Apart from this, researchers have also developed antibody drug conjugate to further enhance the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies. The targeted delivery of potent cytotoxic molecules is another promising anti-tumor activity. Recently in 2021, novel antibody drugs conjugate targeting Trop-2, Trodelvy was granted approval. The entrance of the drug has opened new ways to target triple negative breast cancer and others.



Further, bispecific antibodies are the advanced form of monoclonal antibodies, which are emerging as a hot topic of research and this segment is currently growing tremendously in US. To date, only two bispecific antibodies have been approved for the management of cancer. However, more than 20 bispecific antibodies are present in clinical pipeline which will drive this segment during the forecast period. Teclistamab developed by Janssen is the most advanced bispecific antibody in development which is indicated for the management of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In 2022, the company has submitted marketing authorization application to US FDA and EMA, and is expected to gain approval by end of 2022.

The looming patent expiry of the blockbuster drugs encourages competition among the pharmaceutical sector which eventually leads to the development of cost effective biosimilar in the market. The US cancer biosimilar market is mainly crowded by three drugs namely Avastin, Herceptin and Rituximab. In recent times, the US cancer biosimilar market has witnessed a sharp growth due to the increasing growth opportunities in US which has encouraged research and development activities in this sector. . As per our report analysis, patent for several blockbuster drugs including Yervoy, Perjeta, Cyramza, Kadcyla, and others are expected to expire in forecast period which will further boost the growth of market.

As per the report findings, it is estimated that the cancer antibody therapeutics market is growing at a double-digit rate during the forecast period. Further, trends and opportunities coupled within the market i.e. rise in the number of cancer and high medical need for targeted therapy, government favorable policies and many others are tending to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, novel alliances including collaboration, partnerships, or joint ventures developed by major key players of the market and local manufacturers are estimated to be playing important role for delivering tremendous opportunities for the researchers, patients, stakeholders and the payers during the forecast period. The major companies in US cancer antibody market includes Novartis, Amgen, AstraZenca, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Merck, Regeneron, NovImmune, Oncomed, and several others. It is estimated that US cancer antibody market will surpass US$ 85 Billion by 2028.

Our report provides comprehensive analysis on more than 50 available antibody therapeutics in US market along with their patent exclusivity, pricing, dosage, and sales insights. The report also provides n-depth analysis on ongoing clinical trials in market along with major deals and partnerships among key players.



