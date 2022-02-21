ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 14-Feb-22 58,574 €550.72 €32,257,908.42 15-Feb-22 56,670 €569.22 €32,257,969.42 16-Feb-22 55,917 €576.89 €32,258,025.23 17-Feb-22 55,538 €580.82 €32,257,620.04 18-Feb-22 55,827 €577.86 €32,260,380.03

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

