ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|08-Dec-25
|37,576
|€962.62
|€36,171,308
|09-Dec-25
|37,838
|€955.96
|€36,171,562
|10-Dec-25
|37,860
|€955.40
|€36,171,421
|11-Dec-25
|38,288
|€944.71
|€36,170,938
|12-Dec-25
|38,329
|€943.72
|€36,171,668
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
