ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 08-Dec-25 37,576 €962.62 €36,171,308 09-Dec-25 37,838 €955.96 €36,171,562 10-Dec-25 37,860 €955.40 €36,171,421 11-Dec-25 38,288 €944.71 €36,170,938 12-Dec-25 38,329 €943.72 €36,171,668

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts

Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938

Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714

Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



