ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 09-Mar-26 22,115 €1,111.23 €24,574,843 10-Mar-26 250 €1,197.40 €299,350 11-Mar-26 42,565 €1,190.74 €50,683,912 12-Mar-26 20,652 €1,183.61 €24,443,897 13-Mar-26 21,102 €1,184.65 €24,998,583

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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