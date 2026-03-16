ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|09-Mar-26
|22,115
|€1,111.23
|€24,574,843
|10-Mar-26
|250
|€1,197.40
|€299,350
|11-Mar-26
|42,565
|€1,190.74
|€50,683,912
|12-Mar-26
|20,652
|€1,183.61
|€24,443,897
|13-Mar-26
|21,102
|€1,184.65
|€24,998,583
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771