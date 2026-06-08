ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 1-Jun-26 11,508 €1,379.20 €15,871,790 2-Jun-26 11,105 €1,429.27 €15,872,038 3-Jun-26 10,742 €1,477.57 €15,872,084 4-Jun-26 10,880 €1,458.86 €15,872,389 5-Jun-26 10,883 €1,458.40 €15,871,785

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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