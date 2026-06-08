ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|1-Jun-26
|11,508
|€1,379.20
|€15,871,790
|2-Jun-26
|11,105
|€1,429.27
|€15,872,038
|3-Jun-26
|10,742
|€1,477.57
|€15,872,084
|4-Jun-26
|10,880
|€1,458.86
|€15,872,389
|5-Jun-26
|10,883
|€1,458.40
|€15,871,785
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771