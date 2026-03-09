ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|2-Mar-26
|20,728
|€1,205.99
|€24,997,738
|3-Mar-26
|21,463
|€1,164.88
|€25,001,843
|4-Mar-26
|20,976
|€1,191.91
|€25,001,429
|5-Mar-26
|20,838
|€1,199.61
|€24,997,429
|6-Mar-26
|21,671
|€1,153.60
|€24,999,570
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
