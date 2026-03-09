ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
2-Mar-2620,728€1,205.99€24,997,738
3-Mar-2621,463€1,164.88€25,001,843
4-Mar-2620,976€1,191.91€25,001,429
5-Mar-2620,838€1,199.61€24,997,429
6-Mar-2621,671€1,153.60€24,999,570

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

