Safe Orthopaedics announces the signature of an agreement with Brainlab for the development of navigation for Safe Orthopaedics instruments



Making Safe Orthopaedics instruments navigable with the Brainlab ecosystem

Making minimally invasive surgery safe

Éragny-sur-Oise, February 21, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. CET - Safe (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, particularly for the safe treatment of emergency vertebral fractures, announces the signature of a development agreement with Brainlab to make Safe Orthopaedics' instruments navigable.

Brainlab is a world leader in medical navigation, particularly for spine surgery. Brainlab spinal navigation allows for precise positioning of pedicle screws and a considerable reduction in X-ray exposure. This technology allows for more precise planning of incisions and trajectories with any instrument and assists in implant positioning, especially in anatomically critical areas for mini-invasive surgery. Because it requires fewer verification images regarding precise instrument tracking, Brainlab spinal navigation provides less X-ray exposure for the surgical team and the patient.

The planned collaboration between the two companies consists in making Safe Orthopaedics' off-the-shelf technologies compatible with Brainlab's 3D spine and trauma navigation technology.

Navigated surgery is highly precise and requires robust associated instrumentation that does not tolerate any mechanical play that would impair surgical precision. This is why Safe Orthopaedics instruments, always new and always sterile, will bring an additional degree of precision and reliability to the surgeon during navigated surgery.

"Safe's strategy of collaboration with leading players such as Brainlab will enable us to leverage the impact of our technology and consolidate our position as the leader in ready-to-use devices. The compatibility of SteriSpinePS 2nd generation, initiated more than a year ago, with Brainlab navigation will allow us to secure the mini-invasive act and a quick recovery of the patient" comments Thomas Droulout, Technical Director and co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics. "This new surgical technique is now used by several hundred hospitals worldwide, mainly in Europe and the United States, confirming the trend towards conversion of the global market. In addition to recently announced products such as Hickory and Sycamore, which will have a lasting impact on Safe Orthopaedics' growth, we are preparing for future growth drivers with this partnership.

About Safe group

Safe group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spinal column pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a subcontractor of medical devices for orthopedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risk of contamination and infection, for the benefit of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise) and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and the Lyon region (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle).

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, 69210) and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French stimulus plan in 2020, the companý is investing in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 on this new technology.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

Contacts

Safe Group

François-Henri Reynaud

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

Press Relations

Ulysse Communication

Pierre-Louis Germain / +33 (0)6 64 79 97 51 / plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

Bruno Arabian / +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 / barabian@ulysse-communication.com

