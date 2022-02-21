Las Vegas, USA, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline Insights | Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline constitutes 45+ key companies continuously working towards developing 45+ Toll-Like Receptor Agonist treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline Insight 2022’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Toll-Like Receptor Agonist pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) Agonist Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 45+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Toll-Like Receptor Agonist treatment scenario include InDex Pharmaceuticals, Mologen, Exicure, Birdie Biopharmaceuticals, Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals, Primmune Therapeutics, Pattern Pharma, Silverback Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, Ascendis Pharma, Nektar therapeutics, BioNTech, Highlight Therapeutics, PrEP Biopharm, TriSalus Life Sciences, Gilead Sciences, Tallac Therapeutics, Inc., ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, AIM ImmunoTech, Scopus BioPharma, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, NapaJen Pharma, Ena Respiratory, Revelation Biosciences, Immune Design, Protara Therapeutics, Galderma, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis, Elicio Therapeutics, Statera BioPharma, and many others.

and many others. Essential Toll-Like Receptor Agonist pipeline therapies such as P2PAR-100, SBT8230, RG 6115, TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist, NKTR-262, BNT411, BO112, PrEP-001, BDB001, Cobitolimod, Tilsotolimod, SD 101, Lefitolimod, Vesatolimod, Vidutolimod, Rintatolimod, DUET 01, NJB 834, INNA 051, Glycopyranosyl lipid adjuvant, G 100, TARA-002, RO 7020531, Resiquimod, BDC 1001, SHR 2150, LHC 165, PRX 034, ELI 002, IDX 9059, Entolimod, and others are under development in different phases of clinical studies.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical studies. In February 2022, Primmune Therapeutics , presented interim data related to PRTX007 , a novel, orally administered, small molecule toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) specific agonist that is currently in Phase 1 development, at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). Oral administration of PRTX007 in this first-in-human study of healthy volunteers exhibited a favorable safety profile, rapid absorption and conversion to TLR7 agonist PRX034, and activation of the innate immune system, without causing inflammation.

, presented interim data related to , a novel, orally administered, small molecule toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) specific agonist that is currently in Phase 1 development, at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). Oral administration of PRTX007 in this first-in-human study of healthy volunteers exhibited a favorable safety profile, rapid absorption and conversion to TLR7 agonist PRX034, and activation of the innate immune system, without causing inflammation. Pattern’s lead product, P2PAR-100, is an immunotherapeutic that activates innate immune cells to kill cancer cells and safely activates an efficacious innate and adaptive immune response.

lead product, is an immunotherapeutic that activates innate immune cells to kill cancer cells and safely activates an efficacious innate and adaptive immune response. In November 2021, Primmune Therapeutics announced that it has received $8.4 million in a second tranche of the Company’s Series A financing. The total proceeds for the equity raised in the Series A was $31.4 million. These funds will be used to support the further clinical development of PRTX007 as a TherAjuvant™ for acute viral diseases, pre-cancerous lesions, and advanced cancer. PRTX007 is a novel orally-administered, small molecule toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist that has both therapeutic and adjuvant properties.

announced that it has received $8.4 million in a second tranche of the Company’s Series A financing. The total proceeds for the equity raised in the Series A was $31.4 million. These funds will be used to support the further clinical development of as a TherAjuvant™ for acute viral diseases, pre-cancerous lesions, and advanced cancer. PRTX007 is a novel orally-administered, small molecule toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist that has both therapeutic and adjuvant properties. In November 2021 , Ascendis Pharma A/S announced two poster presentations featuring new non-clinical data for its investigational TransCon™ TLR7/8 Agonist product candidate at SITC 2021, the annual meeting for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer taking place virtually and in person November 10-14 in Washington, D.C. The data show that, as designed, TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist, which leverages the Company’s innovative TransCon hydrogel technology, provides sustained activation of both innate and adaptive immune mechanisms with low systemic cytokine levels.

, announced two poster presentations featuring new non-clinical data for its investigational product candidate at SITC 2021, the annual meeting for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer taking place virtually and in person November 10-14 in Washington, D.C. The data show that, as designed, TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist, which leverages the Company’s innovative TransCon hydrogel technology, provides sustained activation of both innate and adaptive immune mechanisms with low systemic cytokine levels. In September 2021, Silverback Therapeutics, Inc . presented interim clinical results from a Phase 1/1b clinical study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.

. presented interim clinical results from a Phase 1/1b clinical study of as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. In March 2021, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. and Tallac Therapeutics, Inc. announced a collaboration to jointly develop, manufacture, and commercialize a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. The collaboration builds on ALX Oncology’s expertise in developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and expands its immuno-oncology pipeline. The collaboration also extends Tallac’s pipeline of next-generation immunotherapies derived from its novel Toll-like Receptor Agonist Antibody Conjugate (“TRAAC”) platform.

Request a sample and discover more about the scope of the report offerings @ Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Emerging Therapies

The Toll-Like Receptor Agonist pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Toll-Like Receptor Agonist products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Toll-Like Receptor Agonist pipeline landscape.

Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Overview

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are protective immune sentries that sense pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) such as unmethylated double-stranded DNA (CpG), single-stranded RNA (ssRNA), lipoproteins, lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and flagellin. Once these microbes have breached physical barriers such as the skin or intestinal tract mucosa, they are recognized by TLRs, which activate immune cell responses. The Toll receptor was first identified as an essential receptor for dorso-ventral patterning in the developing embryo of Drosophila. The TLR family comprises 10 members (TLR1–TLR10) in humans and 12 (TLR1–TLR9, TLR11–TLR13) in mice. In humans, TLR1, TLR2, TLR4, TLR5, TLR6, and TLR10 are located on the cell membrane, whereas TLR3, TLR7, TLR8, and TLR9 are located in intracellular vesicles.

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline Assessment

Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Research program: TLR7 agonist Primmune Therapeutics Preclinical TLR7 agonist Oral P2PAR-100 Pattern Pharma Preclinical TLR4 agonist Subcutaneous/ intramuscular/ intravenous /intranasal/ intralesional SBT8230 Silverback Therapeutics Preclinical Toll-like receptor 8 agonists Parenteral RG 6115 Hoffman-La-Roche Phase I Toll-like receptor 7 agonists Oral TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist Ascendis Pharma Phase I/II Toll-like receptor 7; 8 agonists Intratumoural NKTR-262 Nektar therapeutics Phase I/II Toll-like receptor 7; 8 agonists Intratumoural BNT411 BioNTech Phase I/II Toll-like receptor 7 agonists Intravenous BO112 Highlight Therapeutics Phase II Toll-like receptor 3 agonists Intratumoural PrEP-001 PrEP Biopharm Phase II Toll-like receptor 3 agonists Intranasal BDB001 Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Phase II Toll-like receptor 7; 8 agonists Intravenous E5564 Eisai Co Ltd Phase III Toll-like receptor 4 antagonists Intravenous Cobitolimod InDex Pharmaceuticals Phase III Toll-like receptor 9 agonists Rectal Tilsotolimod Idera Pharmaceuticals Phase III Toll-like receptor 9 agonists Intratumoral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Toll-Like Receptor Agonist pipeline therapies @ Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline Analysis

Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Therapeutics Assessment

The Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Toll-Like Receptor Agonist emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type.

Scope of the Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Therapies Mechanism of Action: Toll-like receptor 2 agonists; Toll-like receptor 3 agonists; Toll-like receptor 4 agonists; Toll-like receptor 7 agonists; Toll-like receptor 8 agonists; Toll-like receptor 9 agonists

Toll-like receptor 2 agonists; Toll-like receptor 3 agonists; Toll-like receptor 4 agonists; Toll-like receptor 7 agonists; Toll-like receptor 8 agonists; Toll-like receptor 9 agonists Key Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Companies : InDex Pharmaceuticals, Mologen, Exicure, Birdie Biopharmaceuticals, Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals, Primmune Therapeutics, Pattern Pharma, Silverback Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, Ascendis Pharma, Nektar therapeutics, BioNTech, Highlight Therapeutics, PrEP Biopharm, TriSalus Life Sciences, Gilead Sciences, Tallac Therapeutics, Inc., ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, AIM ImmunoTech, Scopus BioPharma, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, NapaJen Pharma, Ena Respiratory, Revelation Biosciences, Immune Design, Protara Therapeutics, Galderma, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis, Elicio Therapeutics, Statera BioPharma, and many others.

: InDex Pharmaceuticals, Mologen, Exicure, Birdie Biopharmaceuticals, Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals, Primmune Therapeutics, Pattern Pharma, Silverback Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, Ascendis Pharma, Nektar therapeutics, BioNTech, Highlight Therapeutics, PrEP Biopharm, TriSalus Life Sciences, Gilead Sciences, Tallac Therapeutics, Inc., ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, AIM ImmunoTech, Scopus BioPharma, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, NapaJen Pharma, Ena Respiratory, Revelation Biosciences, Immune Design, Protara Therapeutics, Galderma, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis, Elicio Therapeutics, Statera BioPharma, and many others. Key Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Pipeline Therapies: P2PAR-100, SBT8230, RG 6115, TransCon TLR 7/8 agonist, NKTR-262, BNT411, BO112, PrEP-001, BDB001, Cobitolimod, Tilsotolimod, SD 101, Lefitolimod, Vesatolimod, Vidutolimod, Rintatolimod, DUET 01, NJB 834, INNA 051, Glycopyranosyl lipid adjuvant, G 100, TARA-002, RO 7020531, Resiquimod, BDC 1001, SHR 2150, LHC 165, PRX 034, ELI 002, IDX 9059, Entolimod

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging drugs and pipeline assessment, visit @ Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Toll-Like Receptor Agonist: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 E5564: Eisai Co Ltd 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 PrEP-001: PrEP Biopharm 8 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 BO112: Highlight Therapeutics 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 9.1 NKTR-262: Nektar therapeutics 10 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 10.1 BNT411: BioNTech 11 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 11.1 RG 6115: Hoffman-La-Roche 12 Therapeutic Assessment 13 Inactive Products 14 Collaborations Licensing / Partnering / Funding 15 Toll-Like Receptor Agonist- Unmet Needs 16 Toll-Like Receptor Agonist- Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Appendix 18 About DelveInsight

For further information on the Toll-Like Receptor Agonist current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Toll-Like Receptor Agonist Ongoing Clinical Trials

Related Reports

Toll-Like Receptor 3 (TLR-3) Agonist Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Toll-Like Receptor 3 (TLR-3) Agonist Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Toll-Like Receptor 3 (TLR-3) Agonist pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical, non-clinical stage products and key Toll-Like Receptor 3 companies such as AIM ImmunoTech, PrEP Biopharm, Oncovir, Bioncotech Therapeutics, and others.

Toll-Like Receptor 7, 8 (TLR-8) Agonist Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Toll-Like Receptor 7, 8 (TLR-8) Agonist Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Toll-Like Receptor 7, 8 (TLR-8) Agonist pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical, non-clinical stage products and key Toll-Like Receptor 7, 8 (TLR-8) Agonist companies such as UroGen Pharma, Silverback Therapeutics, Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, Ascendis Pharma, CureVac, Cello Therapeutics, Zhimeng Biopharma, and others.

Toll-Like Receptor 4 (TLR-4) Agonist Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Toll-Like Receptor 4 (TLR-4) Agonist Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Toll-Like Receptor 4 (TLR-4) Agonist pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical, non-clinical stage products and key Toll-Like Receptor 4 (TLR-4) Agonist companies such as Eisai, Akaza Bioscience, OPNT-003, GeNeuro, MN-166 (ibudilast), Orexo, and others.

Toll-Like Receptor Modulators Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Toll-Like Receptor Modulators Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in the Toll-Like Receptor Modulators pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and key Toll-Like Receptor Modulators companies such as InDex Pharmaceuticals, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Pulmotect, Oncovir, and others.

Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR-9) Modulator Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR-9) Modulator Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR-9) Modulator pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical, non-clinical stage products, and key Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR-9) Modulator companies such as InDex Pharmaceuticals, Scopus BioPharma, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Mologen, Exicure, and others.

CD137 Agonist Antibody Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “CD137 Agonist Antibody Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the CD137 Agonist Antibody pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical, non-clinical stage products, and key CD137 Agonist Antibody companies involved such as Agenus, Lyvgen, Compass Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, F-star Therapeutics, Adagene, Bicycle Therapeutics, Alligator Biosciences, Pfizer, and others.

CD33 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “CD33 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the CD33 Antigen Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical, non-clinical stage products, and key CD33 Antigen Inhibitors companies involved such as PersonGen Biomedicine, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Alector, GT Biopharma, iCell Gene Therapeutics, and many others.

Interested to know more about the breakthrough happenings? Take a look at the posts below

Toll-Like Receptor Modulators: Emerging therapy for many indications

A promising immune-stimulating target

Cost ineffective Orphan Drugs limit the access

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News