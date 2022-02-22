World Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, General Electric, Sumitomo and Toshiba

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers fuel cells used specifically in stationary power generation and storage applications. Other applications include portable fuel cells and mobile units that can be used in automotive (not considered in the study).
Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends.
Key Highlights:
- The global market for fuel cells should grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to $24.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Fuel cells market for combined heat and power (CHP) segment should grow from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $14.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Fuel cells market for auxiliary power units (APU) segment should grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $6.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market outlook for fuel cells for residential, commercial, and military power
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with a projection of CAGR through 2026
- Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market growth potential by type, end-use, application, and region
- Coverage of history of fuel cells and hydrogen fuel industry, description of competitive technologies and insights into government initiatives to promote fuel cells
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, new products launches and product enhancement, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
Chapter 4 Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Fuel Cell Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Segment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Recent Developments in the Fuel Cell Industry
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- ACAL Energy Ltd.
- Acumentrics Holding Corp.
- Adelan UK Ltd.
- AFC Energy
- Alpps Fuel Cell Systems
- Alstom Technology
- Altergy
- Ariston Holding N.V.
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Ballard Power Systems
- Bloom Energy
- Ceres Power
- Clara Venture Labs
- Cummins Inc.
- DDI Energy
- Delphi Automotive
- Doosan Fuel Cell
- Edison Electric Institute
- Elcogen As
- Energiened
- Entwicklungs Und Vertriebsgesellschaft Brennstoffzelle
- Fuelcell Energy
- Fuel Cell Technologies
- Fuji Electric
- Future E Fuel Cell Solutions Gmbh
- General Electric Co.
- George Westinghouse Research And Technology Park
- Global Resource Energy Inc.
- Golden Energy Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.
- Haldor Topsoe A/S/Topsoe Fuel Cell
- Horizon Fuel Cells And Riversimple
- H2 Power Tech
- ITM Power
- Intelligent Energy
- Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.
- Linde BOC
- Loganenergy Corp.
- Meidensha Corp.
- Meridian Energy Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- National Fuel Cell Research Center
- Neah Power
- Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology
- Nexceris
- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.
- Ontario Power Generation Inc.
- Palcan Fuel Cells Ltd.
- Panasonic
- Plug Power Inc.
- Pohang Iron And Steel Co. (Posco)
- Proton Motor Fuel Cell Gmbh
- Reliant Energy Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.
- Safcell
- Shell Hydrogen
- Siemens Power Generation Inc.
- Smart Fuel Cell Ag (Sfc)
- Solidpower
- Sofcpower
- Staxera Gmbh (Sunfire)
- Sulzer Hexis Ag
- Sumitomo Corp.
- Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.
- Toyota
- Turkcell
- Ultra Electronics Ami
- United Technologies
- Vaillant Gmbh
- Versa Power Systems Inc.
- Violet Fuel Cell Sticks
- Wartsila Corp.
- Watt Fuel Cell Corp.
- Webasto Ag
- Worldwide Energy Llc
- Ztek Corp.
