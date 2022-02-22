Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces a Series of Cannabis Brands and Product Launches in Massachusetts

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced a series of upcoming launches of branded cannabis products in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, beginning with the debut of its flower brands, The Bank and Sèchè . The Company is also expected to launch its vaporizable cartridges & jarred concentrates line, The Lab , and its edibles line, Tasteology , in the second quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval. Jushi’s brands will be available for purchase at its subsidiary, Jushi MA, Inc. d/b/a Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts , (“Nature’s Remedy”) in Tyngsborough and Millbury , Massachusetts, and has plans to roll out to the more than 190 partner dispensaries across the Commonwealth.

“We are excited to roll out our complete line of industry-leading brands and products to the people of Massachusetts,” said Jim Cacioppo , Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “Through our high-performing retail stores in Tyngsborough and Millbury and our newly expanded Lakeville grower-processor facility, we aspire to redefine the customer experience in Massachusetts’ rapidly maturing adult-use market. Furthermore, we will continue to evaluate further expansion opportunities at our Lakeville facility and look to acquire one additional adult-use dispensary, as we plan to make more of our brands and products available across the Commonwealth in the coming weeks and months.”



Premium Flower: The Bank

In Massachusetts, Jushi’s award-winning brand, The Bank, is known for its superior plant genetics and next-level cultivation. The brand has been fully reimagined and designed for the modern, discerning cannabis connoisseur. The Bank offers pre-packaged 3.5g glass jars of flower in three-tiered lines: Gold Standard, Cache and Vault, as well as infused and non-infused Blunts. Today, The Bank is available at Nature’s Remedy retail locations in Tyngsborough and Millbury, as well as at dispensaries across Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, and Ohio, pending regulatory approval.



Fine & Kind Grind, Fine Flower and Single Pre-Rolls: Sèchè & Kind Grind

Sèchè boldly invents a new category in cannabis by redefining the perception of value products like shake and popcorn. With a carefree spirit and the curiosity to uncover what’s next, Sèchè invites you on a yet unwritten adventure. With products like Kind Grind infused 14g jarred flower and 1g infused pre-rolls, Fine Grind (14g), Fine Flower (7g), 5 pre-rolled joint Multipack (0.5g), Singles (1g) and All Day (28g). Sèchè is available at Nature’s Remedy stores in Tyngsborough and Millbury as well as at dispensaries across Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, and Ohio. The Company will also be rolling out Sèchè products to partner dispensaries across Massachusetts, pending regulatory approval.

Vapes & Concentrates: The Lab

The Lab is an award-winning brand famous for its high-quality, precision vape products and concentrates. Through cutting-edge technology and equipment, The Lab continues to lead the way in bringing the unique experience of cannabis to new and modern mediums. Jushi plans to bring The Lab’s award-winning, high-quality 0.3g all-in-one vape, 0.5g vape cart, cured jarred concentrates, live and solventless jarred concentrates in various varieties to patients and consumers in the Bay State. Jushi’s vapes and concentrates line will roll out to Nature’s Remedy’s locations and partner dispensaries in Massachusetts in the second quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval and is currently available at dispensaries across Nevada, Virginia, and Ohio.



Edibles: Tasteology

In Massachusetts, Jushi plans to launch Tasteology, a brand of premium, real-fruit, cannabis-infused edibles and chocolates, pending regulatory approval. The unique combination of flavor and texture of Tasteology cannabis-infused edible products makes them especially well-suited to several consumer and patient populations. These edible products will be available in Blueberry Calm, Balanced Peach and Mango-Pineapple Boost varieties. The chocolate line will initially be available in milk, dark and strawberry blonde flavors. Tasteology products are expected to launch in Massachusetts in the second quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval and currently can be purchased at dispensaries across Nevada, Virginia, and Ohio.



Medicinal: Nira + Medicinals

Nira + Medicinals (“Nira +”) is expected to initially bring high-quality THC and CBD-rich medical tincture products to Massachusetts patients and consumers, pending regulatory approval. Nira +’s full suite of products, which includes tinctures, capsules, softgels and topicals, is expected to launch at Nature’s Remedy retail locations and partner dispensaries in Massachusetts in the second quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval and is currently available at dispensaries across Virginia.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts, and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully and/or timely achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.