Athira Pharma to Present Preclinical Data at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Annual Meeting

Oral presentation on neurotrophic and procognitive properties of the active metabolite of fosgonimeton in preclinical models



First presentation of preclinical data from ATH-1020 candidate for neuropsychiatric conditions

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that preclinical data for the active metabolite of fosgonimeton and Athira’s new oral small molecule, ATH-1020, will be presented in two oral presentations at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually, Feb. 28 - March 3, 2022.

Fosgonimeton is a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. The function of this neurotrophic system may be impaired under conditions of neurodegeneration. Fosgonimeton is being studied in multiple clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy Bodies.

ATH-1020 is an orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system, as a potential treatment candidate for neuropsychiatric indications. ATH-1020 will be evaluated in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers with first patient dosing targeted for the first quarter of 2022.

Presentation Details:

Title: Oral small molecule hepatocyte growth factor/MET positive modulator ATH-1020 reduces depression-like behaviors and normalizes pathological EEG mismatch negativity in preclinical models

Session: Emerging Neurotherapeutics Pipeline Presentations

Presenter: Andrée-Anne Berthiaume, PhD, Research Scientist III, Athira Pharma, Inc.

Date: March 2nd, 2022

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern

Title: Positive modulation of hepatocyte growth factor/MET by a novel small molecule induces neurotrophic and procognitive effects

Session: Emerging Neurotherapeutics Pipeline Presentations

Presenter: Jewel Johnston, PhD, Manager, In Vivo Pharmacology, Athira Pharma, Inc.

Date: March 2nd, 2022

Time: 2:20 p.m. Eastern

Registration for the ASENT 2022 Annual Meeting is free. Please click here for information.

The presentation slides and an accompanying posters will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of Athira’s website at www.athira.com.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, fosgonimeton, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding ATH-1017 as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies, and other dementias; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof,; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; the anticipated reporting of data; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary data for Athira’s ATH-1017 product candidate from the Phase 1a/b trials will not continue or persist in current or planned clinical trials; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira’s development of ATH-1017 and other product candidates may occur; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; the outcome of legal proceedings which have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; Athira’s assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; while P300 latency is a functional measure that is highly correlated with cognition, Athira may not successfully establish a connection between these P300 latency results and improved cognition; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

