World's Leading Manufacturer of High-Quality Chocolate and Cocoa Sweetens Order Management with Elemica

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurich-based Barry Callebaut, with annual sales of about USD 7.9 billion, will begin implementation of an Elemica order automation solution to help the organization reduce manual order entry. This strategic addition to Barry Callebaut’s order automation environment will go a long way in allowing the company’s customer service representatives to focus on delivering high-quality customer support while simultaneously accelerating order throughput and improving accuracy.



Barry Callebaut receives a vast number of orders annually, with a small part of these orders processed automatically via a customer portal or Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). For the remaining clear majority of orders, the Elemica order automation solution will extract transaction data directly from customer emails and digital documents—populating orders into the company’s ERP system without manual entry. A proof-of-concept trial encompassing 20 customers from various points of origin during October 2021 has been successful.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to help Barry Callebaut take the next step in their digital transformation journey,” said David Muse, Elemica’s Chief Executive Officer. “Elemica’s data extraction technology is perfectly positioned to help. Our solutions' scalability can handle change orders, global orders, EDI versus non-EDI buyer environments and other supply chain functions. The platform is accessible in multiple languages, connects customers in a variety of ways and integrates disparate data formats.”

“We reviewed a number of data extraction technologies side-by-side for this order automation application,” said Nicole Beuls, Barry Callebaut’s Global Project Manager Business Optimization. “We have chosen Elemica for its solid track record of delivering a reliable, global and flexible solution. We are confident Elemica will support us in building a more streamlined order automation process that allows us to grow as a customer-oriented organization.”

About Elemica

Elemica is the world’s leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com .

About Barry Callebaut Group ( www.barry-callebaut.com ):

With annual sales of about CHF 7.2 billion (EUR 6.6 billion / USD 7.9 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,500 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut ® and Cacao Barry ®, Carma ® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa ® .