Black Diamond Therapeutics Appoints Elizabeth Montgomery as Chief People Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Montgomery as its first Chief People Officer. Ms. Montgomery brings almost 20 years of global human resources leadership experience in the life sciences industry. In the newly created role, Ms. Montgomery will be a key member of the executive leadership team and have responsibility for the development and execution of Black Diamond’s people and talent strategy.



“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the Black Diamond executive team in this newly created role, bolstering our company-wide commitment to a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive workplace. With a proven ability to build and support innovative and dynamic organizations Elizabeth will be an integral part of our team,” said David Epstein, Chief Executive Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics. “Her extensive expertise with people strategy, employee engagement and talent development will be vital as we enter the next stage of Black Diamond’s development.”

Ms. Montgomery joins Black Diamond with nearly two decades of expertise in people strategy, talent development, human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the life sciences industry. Most recently, she was Chief People Officer at ClearView Healthcare Partners, a global strategic consulting firm focused in the life sciences, where her leadership and focus on talent management guided a near quadrupling in size of the employee base, international expansion, scaling of performance management, resource management and learning and development programs and where she also spearheaded the growth of the firm's robust DE&I presence. Before that, she held several positions of increasing responsibility at IQVIA Consulting Services, where she was most recently the Global Director of Resource Management. In this role, she focused on workforce and performance management, leading a team of 600 consultants internationally. Earlier, Ms. Montgomery was a senior manager at Boston Scientific Corporation, leading reimbursement and outcomes planning for core Boston Scientific products. Ms. Montgomery holds a M.B.A from the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College and a B.S. in Business Administration from Boston University. She also holds a certificate from Cornell University’s Diversity and Inclusion/Strategic HR Leadership Program.

“I was drawn to Black Diamond because of its commitment to its science and its culture. The company has done an impressive job creating a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment for team members, sharing core values to encourage creativity and growth,” said Ms. Montgomery. “Black Diamond’s mission to expand the reach of precision cancer medicines to address major existing unmet needs is inspiring, and I look forward to joining this talented executive leadership team to support strategic and organizational plans that benefit both Black Diamond employees and the patient communities the company is aiming to serve.”

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the development of novel MasterKey therapies. Black Diamond is addressing the significant unmet need for novel precision oncology therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers who have limited treatment options. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, onco-protein function, and drug discovery. The Company’s proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP drug discovery engine, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data to predict and validate oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types as MasterKey mutations. Black Diamond discovers and develops selective MasterKey therapies against these families of oncogenic mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

