Top 10 Pharma Deploys OptimizeRx’s Digital Access Solution to Streamline Patient Therapy Initiation Challenges

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced the launch of a large-scale therapy initiation program for a new anti-inflammatory biologic brand from a top 10 pharmaceutical company. The program is a key part of the manufacturer’s strategy to address patient therapy initiation challenges for its specialty drug launch, and it is OptimizeRx’s most expansive enterprise program to date.



The deployment of OptimizeRx’s digital market access solution accelerates patient access to a new specialty drug which can reduce inflammation for a chronic condition and significantly improve the quality of life for this previously underserved patient population. The program streamlines therapy initiation for patients by ensuring that physicians have immediate electronic access to the appropriate enrollment forms needed to prescribe the medication. This includes automating the prescription fulfillment process through electronic benefit verification, electronic prior authorization, and transfer of the completed forms and ready-to-fill script to the correct pharmacy – which is crucial given that this new specialty drug can only be filled at a limited network of specialty pharmacies.

This new specialty therapy is entering a crowded market with an existing prior authorization requirement and a limited pharmacy distribution network. The brand will rely on OptimizeRx’s Therapy Initiation Workflow to start patients on therapy quickly and more efficiently. Quick, seamless therapy initiation can help reduce emergency room visits by patients whose condition is inadequately controlled by current therapies.

“We are pleased to support the launch of this new therapy that can make a big difference in the life of patients with this chronic inflammatory condition,” noted Steve Silvestro, OptimizeRx’s chief commercial officer. “This is precisely the mission and purpose behind our platform’s Therapy Initiation Workflow – to enable patients to access therapy quickly and efficiently — particularly where time-consuming medical documentation is required of healthcare providers (HCPs) prior to a pharmacy’s dispensing of prescribed drugs.”

Karina Castagna, OptimizeRx’s senior vice president of access solutions, added, “This launch brand is at the forefront of digital market access support. We are proud to be able to facilitate a top-tier digital launch that brings together hub, payer, pharmacy and manufacturer for the good of the patient.”

Four Major Challenges Addressed by OptimizeRx Within This Brand Launch:

Lessens potential physician confusion and questions around form completion when prescribing a new drug. The program ensures that physicians have immediate electronic access to appropriate enrollment forms – without having to search for them. Ensures quickest possible start on therapy for patients. The processing of benefits verification and prior authorizations happens in real-time through digitization of processes. Ready-to-fill scripts are automatically transferred to the correct pharmacy. Alleviates the possibilities of delayed reimbursement for physicians. Benefits are verified as soon as the drug is prescribed, and prior authorization can be completed prior to initial administration of the drug in the provider’s office and care. Facilitates prescribing for any physician. Irrespective of the EHR or eRx platform utilized by a physician, the prescription is seamlessly ported into the brand’s custom digital physician support ecosystem.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a technology platform embedded within a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

