Quisitive Appoints Scott Meriwether as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Scott Meriwether as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. ‎Mr. Meriwether succeeds Michael Murphy, who has served as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Quisitive since August 2019.



Mr. Meriwether comes to Quisitive with more than 15 years of senior leadership experience, having most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Nasdaq listed i3 Verticals, Inc., a software and integrated payments company focused on public and private organizations in the public sector and healthcare verticals, among others. During his tenure at i3 Verticals, Mr. Meriwether assisted in orchestrating 40 acquisitions that were responsible for i3 Verticals’ inorganic growth and played vital roles across operations, IT system implementations, strategic financial planning, and corporate governance. He previously served as the SVP of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer and was instrumental in i3 Verticals’ initial public offering on Nasdaq. Prior to that period, Mr. Meriwether worked in various financial leadership roles at iPayment, Inc. and Metro Medical Supply, Inc. He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Meriwether received his CPA in the state of Tennessee and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in College Scholars, with an emphasis in Accounting, Spanish & International Relations from the University of Tennessee.

“On behalf of Quisitive, I would like to warmly welcome Scott Meriwether as our new CFO,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “As a seasoned payments and technology veteran with a proven track record of successfully scaling businesses organically and inorganically, Scott is the ideal candidate to assist with our organic and M&A growth strategies, as we remain laser-focused on the full commercialization of LedgerPay and continual growth of our cloud solutions business. His prior tenure as an executive of a Nasdaq traded company in conjunction with his knowledge of the industry makes him someone that will add immediate incremental value to our leadership team.”

Meriwether added: “With the recent acquisition of Catapult and the ongoing advancements of the payments solutions vertical, this period of time marks a pivotal juncture for Quisitive. I’m excited to join this highly seasoned and well-respected management team during this phase of growth and look forward to making an immediate impact.”

Mr. Reinhart added: "I would like to thank Michael Murphy for his commitment and service to our organization. We wish him well as he moves on to the next chapter of his career.”

Mr. Murphy was a key part of Quisitive’s success and realization of the Company’s growth strategy during his tenure and will remain with the Company through March 31, 2022, to ensure a seamless transition of the CFO role.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Quisitive Management Contact

Mike Reinhart

President and Chief Executive Officer

mike.reinhart@quisitive.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.