XpresCheck® Opens Second COVID-19 Testing Facility at Denver International Airport

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has opened a second XpresCheck® COVID-19 testing facility at Denver International Airport (DEN).



XpresCheck is located pre-security in the Great Hall with six separate testing rooms. COVID-19 testing options include a Rapid RT-PCR test and the standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Scott Milford, XpresSpa Group CEO, said, "We are thrilled to open our second testing facility in Denver. This new testing facility is pre-security, so passengers traveling through DEN will now have greater access to testing options so that they can meet the entry requirements of their final destination. The demand for reliable COVID-19 testing remains strong and we are pleased to be providing this additional layer of safety to the traveling public.”

“It is critical for passengers to have an option to get a rapid COVID test pre-security, especially as international travel rebounds,” said DEN Senior Vice President of Concessions Pamela Dechant. “We are excited to bring another COVID testing option to DEN in partnership with XpresSpa.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 15 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 21 airports globally. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The Company also recently acquired HyperPointe™, a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

About Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport is the fifth-busiest airport in the United States, with more than 69 million passengers traveling through the airport in 2019. DEN is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, generating more than $33 billion for the region annually. For more information, visit www.FlyDenver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

