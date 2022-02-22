Buchanan Technologies Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading IT managed services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Buchanan Technologies to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.



With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Buchanan is a leading global provider of IT managed and professional services, including infrastructure support, cybersecurity services, cloud services, application and database management, and more. In addition to its multiple partnerships with industry-leading technology manufacturers, the company is also a long-time Microsoft Gold Partner, is certified in numerous Oracle specializations, and has been named a notable vendor for Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America by Gartner for two consecutive years.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

“We are pleased to once again be recognized in the Elite 150 category in CRN's MSP 500 list,” said Jim Buchanan, Founder & CEO of Buchanan Technologies. “I believe that Buchanan’s success in the IT market can be attributed to not only our innovative service offerings but also our team’s dedication to our clients and their unwavering commitment to bring forth value across the entire customer journey, from sales to service delivery to account management.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com .