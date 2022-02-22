English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS approved today, on 22 February 2022 the annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2021 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 20 January 2022.

The consolidated audited revenue of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2021 was 821.6 million euros. The revenue increased by 10.7 per cent. The revenue for the year of 2020 was 741.9 million euros.

The consolidated audited net profit of the Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2021 was 32.0 million euros. The net profit for the year of 2020 was 19.5 million euros.

The original audited Annual Report 2021 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/et/instrument/EE0000001105/reports ).

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000

