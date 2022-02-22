EnsembleIQ Invests in New, Innovative Hybrid Podcasting and Video Experiences to Deliver Actionable Retail Business Insights

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail consumer behaviors are constantly shifting, creating new challenges and demands on the time and attention of retail decision makers. To keep up, companies need easy access to the latest industry insights that will drive their businesses forward. EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of actionable intelligence in the retail, retail technology and consumer goods marketplace, is fulfilling this need with innovative digital experiences to help the business leaders it serves make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage.



Joe Territo, Executive Vice President of Content, EnsembleIQ said, “We’re investing in creative, high-quality hybrid podcasting and video content to serve our retail, retail technology and consumer goods audiences because trends in engagement show a hunger for new, innovative insights that are easy-to-access through mobile devices. By delivering timely and actionable business intelligence in engaging and convenient podcast and video formats, we’re serving the needs of busy retail executives.”

Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Information Systems News today unveil the Tech Transformation series, in both podcast and video formats. The series is the only program that bridges the retail and consumer goods technology communities through focused conversations with retail and brand executives, thought leaders and analysts. Published twice a month, the series delves into the innovative technology trends shaping the industry, and the best practices that are delivering a real impact on individual companies and the industry at large. The video and podcast series also highlights the innovative technology strategies retailers and consumer goods companies are executing to meet the needs of their customers and consumers, and explores the trends shaping the industry.

The first episode of the Tech Transformation is now available and features a conversation with Cheryl Williams, Chief Information Officer of Wakefern Food Corp. Williams discusses: the most recent pandemic wave's effect on grocery retailers; how Wakefern is using its 20/20 hindsight to roll with new challenges; some of the latest tech innovations Wakefern has planned; and insight into the future of checkout-free stores, consumer behavior and in-store robots. Watch here or listen here .

“Constantly evolving consumer behaviors around the pandemic have necessitated accelerated use of technology in the retail industry,” said Albert Guffanti, Vice President, Group Publisher, Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Information Systems. “We developed this engaging video and podcast series to explore the technology trends, strategies and innovation shaping our industry. These conversations with industry leaders will provide our audience with recommendations and best practices that will help them meet the needs of their customers and consumers now and in the future.”

Retail Leader Trend Talk is another EnsembleIQ video and podcast series, bringing a fresh mix of perspectives and in-depth discussion of the latest trends that are driving innovation across all retail sectors. Every week, Retail Leader speaks with retail experts and thought leaders who share their firsthand experiences and insights on the trends shaping retail today. Retail Leader Trend Talk has featured Julie Roy of DSW, Harry Cunningham of Vera Bradley/goodMRKT, Marla Ryan of A Pea in A Pod, and many other retail leaders. Watch here or listen here .

And this coming spring, EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer will launch the Top Women in Grocery podcast and video series, an extension of the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) awards program and event. Twice a month, the series will highlight industry trends and topics to help women drive business growth and professional development. The programs will feature successful women leaders in the retail, supplier and service provider communities.

EnsembleIQ is the total voice of the retail, retail technology and consumer goods market. Its retail brands include: Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Canadian Grocer, Drug Store News, Convenient Care Clinician, Convenience Store News, Convenience Store News Canada, Consumer Goods Technology, Retail Information Systems News, Path to Purchase Institute, Chain Store Age, Retail Leader and Hardware Building and Supplier Dealer.

